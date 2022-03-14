State Police search for missing 27-year-old woman last seen at Folsom Wawa

TRENTON — State Police are calling on the public to help them find a missing Philadelphia woman last seen at an Atlantic County convenience store earlier this month.
Destiny Sanith, 27, was last seen at a Wawa in Folsom Borough March 4. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop “A” Buena Station, at 609-561-7267. Anonymous tips are welcome.
