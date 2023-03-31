BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old boy was reunited with his mother after briefly being lost in the wooded section of the township Wednesday night.
State Police on Thursday said the boy and his black Labrador retriever were missing for more than an hour when they responded to a call about him being missing.
He was located by several troopers about a half mile from his home after being heard in the woods, State Police said.
Body camera footage released by State Police shows one of the troopers running toward the child and his dog after spotting him during a search.
State Police said the child was safely located and in good health.
Police did not say what could have caused the boy to wander deep into the woods.
