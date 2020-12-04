State police investigating human remains found on Brigantine Beach

BRIGANTINE — State Police are investigating human remains that were found on the northern portion of Brigantine Beach on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
The remains were found by a passerby on Thursday morning, according to state police.
The remains were transported to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and are pending an autopsy.
New Jersey State Police, State Park Police, and Brigantine Police Department responded to the scene.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.