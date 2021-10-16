State Police investigate fatal crash involving school bus in Salem County

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and one moderately injured after a car hit a school bus Friday in Salem County.

About 4 p.m., an International 3000 school bus transporting 19 students from Olivet Elementary School in Pittsgrove was traveling east on Route 540. A Nissan Murano and a Volkswagen Jetta were both traveling west on the road. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Nissan crossed the center lines near milepost 28.5, entered the eastbound lanes and struck the bus, State Police wrote on Facebook.

After the impact, the bus and the Nissan entered the westbound lanes and struck the Volkswagen, causing all three vehicles to travel off the right side of the road, State Police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Pearl Caudill, 60, of Pittsgrove, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, Denise Powell, 50, of Newfield, Gloucester County, was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Volkswagen sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Two students also were transported to an area hospital; their injuries were not considered life-threatening, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.