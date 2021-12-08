State Police help deliver baby in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Three State Police troopers helped a woman deliver a baby at her home Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 1:56 p.m., Troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino and Christopher Scarlett, all of whom work out of the Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assistance request at the residence where a woman was in active labor, State Police said.

When they arrived, they found the expecting mother, who said she felt she was going to give birth any minute, police said. Pellegrino helped her lay down, and Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child's birth. Within minutes of arrival, the troopers helped deliver "a beautiful baby girl," State Police said.

EMS arrived on scene shortly after, and the troopers assisted in cutting the umbilical cord. Both the mother and her baby were transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where they were listed in stable condition, State Police said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.