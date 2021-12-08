State Police help deliver baby in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Three State Police troopers helped a woman deliver a baby at her home Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
At 1:56 p.m., Troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino and Christopher Scarlett, all of whom work out of the Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assistance request at the residence where a woman was in active labor, State Police said.
When they arrived, they found the expecting mother, who said she felt she was going to give birth any minute, police said. Pellegrino helped her lay down, and Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child's birth. Within minutes of arrival, the troopers helped deliver "a beautiful baby girl," State Police said.
EMS arrived on scene shortly after, and the troopers assisted in cutting the umbilical cord. Both the mother and her baby were transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where they were listed in stable condition, State Police said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.