State Police donate two bus loads of food to Hammonton food pantry

HAMMONTON—The New Jersey State Police along with the Troopers United Foundation, Inc., located in Union County, drove two bus loads of food to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The food pantry fed 8,276 people in Hammonton last year, an increase of 1,580 people from the previous year.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
