State Police arrest 2 after Fairfield Township traffic stop

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
About 9:35 a.m., Ralph Bunton, 40, of Bridgeton, and Iyana Byrd, 48, of the Rosenhayn section of Deerfield Township, were stopped by Trooper Jonathan Cobb for a traffic violation, State Police wrote on Facebook.
Cobb discovered Byrd had an active criminal warrant and arrested her.
Upon further investigation, Cobb found that Bunton and Byrd were in possession of $3,600 worth of crack cocaine, $900 worth of marijuana and more than $21,550 in cash.
Bunton and Byrd were arrested and both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. They were taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
