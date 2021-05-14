 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police arrest 2 after Fairfield Township traffic stop
0 comments

State Police arrest 2 after Fairfield Township traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland breaking carousel

NJ. Lt. Governor, Sheila Oliver, Key Note speaker at graduation for its Public Safety Civilian Academy at Atlantic City Police Athletic League Friday April 30, 2021. The course was nine weeks, during which 25 adults learned about the department's community relations, neighborhood coordination, drug and gang awareness, forensics

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

About 9:35 a.m., Ralph Bunton, 40, of Bridgeton, and Iyana Byrd, 48, of the Rosenhayn section of Deerfield Township, were stopped by Trooper Jonathan Cobb for a traffic violation, State Police wrote on Facebook. 

Cobb discovered Byrd had an active criminal warrant and arrested her.

Upon further investigation, Cobb found that Bunton and Byrd were in possession of $3,600 worth of crack cocaine, $900 worth of marijuana and more than $21,550 in cash.

Bunton and Byrd were arrested and both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. They were taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing. 

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News