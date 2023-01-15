State plans to help keep boardwalks maintained

ATLANTIC CITY — In 1973, Bruce Springsteen told Sandy, “For me this boardwalk life’s through,” suggesting she quit the scene, too.

But 50 years later, New Jersey is nowhere close to being done with its boardwalks, the centerpiece of summer vacations for millions of families for more than a century. Soon, local towns may get help from the state in maintaining the attractions.

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will help keep New Jersey’s boardwalks in place into the future.

“I will propose a new boardwalk fund that will partner with our shore towns and counties to make vital upgrades,” Murphy said.

He planned to present a proposal to the state Legislature next month.

Murphy offered few details in the speech.

Next phase of Wildwood Boardwalk repair project planned WILDWOOD — The next phase of a long-term plan to repair Wildwood’s iconic Boardwalk is set t…

A Murphy administration spokesperson said the proposal will use funds from the American Rescue Plan, describing the project funding as transformative, one-time investments that will drive economic recovery.

Plans call for a local match to funding, with the total investments statewide in the high tens of millions of dollars. And, according to the spokesperson, “Atlantic City is top-of-mind.”

By all accounts, Atlantic City’s was the first boardwalk in the country, possibly in the world, with the first section put in on the beach in the 1870s to keep sand out of hotel lobbies.

“The Boardwalk as we know it now dates from 1896,” said Heather Perez, the special collections librarian at Stockton University. That was when it officially became an Atlantic City street.

Including the section in Ventnor, it is said to be the world’s longest Boardwalk.

It also needs work.

No portion of the Boardwalk is original, but sections of the structure are up to 80 years old, Atlantic City officials said.

A May 2021, report prepared for the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group, outlining a vision for Atlantic City’s post-pandemic recovery, cited the Boardwalk as central to any economic recovery.

“The Boardwalk is, more than any other single feature, the symbol of Atlantic City to the world — it is truly iconic,” the report reads. “It is currently in an advanced state of disrepair, and in several places could well collapse in the near future.”

The report also cites the possibility of rising seas and stronger storms potentially wiping out the existing ‘walk.

“A commitment by the state and the city to rebuild the Boardwalk in the next 2-3 years would immediately shine a very bright light on Atlantic City throughout the state and even the nation, with the resulting conviction in all quarters that ‘they are really all in’ in the commitment to bring Atlantic City back,” the report states.

Big ticket item

Jim Rutala, a consultant who advises Atlantic City on grants, said the best estimate for the total cost of needed work on the Boardwalk is more than $100 million.

“We’ve already completed $60 million, which is pretty significant,” he said.

That took several years and required pulling together funding from several sources. He was glad to hear Murphy talk boardwalks in the State of the State.

“It’s wonderful news,” Rutala said.

In his annual speech to a joint session of the state Senate and Assembly, Murphy described local infrastructure as the backbone of a community.

“And, in many towns along our Atlantic coast, that backbone is, literally, made of wood,” Murphy said. “Our boardwalks are more than just places for recreation and exercise. They are more than just the space that connects a parking area to the beach. They are wooden Main Streets which, in so many ways, define their communities and support their economies as much as the sand and surf.”

That’s how officials in shore communities see the structures. For instance, Ben Rose, a board member with the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association, described the Wildwood Boardwalk as a vital economic engine for the region.

But it needs to be maintained.

“It’s well known that it is in need of upgrade and repair,” said Rose, who is also the director of marketing and public relations for the Greater Wildwood Tourism Improvement and Development Authority. “It’s the main economic hub for our region.”

Rose said he is anxious to hear more from Murphy.

Communities have maintained their boardwalks, which are susceptible to storm damage and corrosion from salt air, not to mention year after year of rain, snow and the footsteps of hundreds of thousands each summer. The Wildwood Boardwalk can get more than 250,000 visitors on a Saturday night in the heart of the summer, Rose said.

According to Diane Wieland, the director of Cape May County’s tourism department, 70% of summer visitors to the county say they include a stop at one of the boardwalks in their trip.

“That’s a pretty big impact,” she said, to the tune of billions of dollars.

“The boardwalk is the true Main Street of the Jersey Shore,” Rose said.

But there is a cost.

Murphy allocates $4 million in state budget to Wildwood Boardwalk repairs WILDWOOD — Nearly two years after the city proposed a full reconstruction plan for its Board…

Millions flowing already

New Jersey is already helping Wildwood rebuild its Boardwalk, chipping in $4 million a year toward projects replacing the decking and repairing the substructure of the walkway.

That started after a visit in April 2020, when Murphy saw serious storm damage on the Boardwalk, according to Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron. The next year, there was $4 million in the state budget to help with Boardwalk repairs.

This winter, the city has a second phase project repairing the Boardwalk, from Maple to 26th avenues, with the decking removed. Plans call for new railings and repairs to the substructure.

Wildwood repaired several other blocks last year, between Maple and Oak avenues, said to be the areas in most need of repair. The city also received a $3.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Byron expects to have funds left over from this winter’s project, with any remaining cash going toward the next phase.

Eventually, Byron wants to see the length of the Boardwalk re-decked and repaired, but he said it will be a long process. But it needs to happen, he said.

“That Boardwalk puts heads in the beds of hotels in every part of this island,” Byron said.

Bill proposes new funding source for Wildwood Boardwalk and others WILDWOOD — State legislators announced Tuesday a bill to include boardwalks in the state’s d…

Project planned

In Atlantic City, officials are getting ready to go out to bid on repairs from Bellevue to Missouri avenues, where Rutala said work is needed the most, with plans for re-decking and a partial replacement of the joists underneath. There, too, outside funding will help make the project work.

A USEDA grant will chip in $6 million for the project, with the city set to ante up a $1.5 million match. That work is likely to start in the fall and continue into the winter.

“Boardwalk projects like this, they’re too large for municipalities to handle on their own. You need state support,” Rutala said.

In some cases, local taxpayers have covered the cost. In 2018, Ocean City completed a multiphase, multimillion-dollar project to reconstruct its Boardwalk, including new decking and a new substructure. That work took place in sections over the course of several winters.

“The Ocean City Boardwalk is in great shape. And we continue to maintain it,” Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday. He is also in favor of the state taking part in boardwalk maintenance. “Any state programs that can help the local municipalities with infrastructure, safety and tourism would be a great benefit.”

State Sen Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, described the proposal as good news, in comments made on radio station WOND about the State of the State address.

That was the one big thing for our region that he spoke about,” Polistina said, saying the proposal could mean “a big number” helping repair and improve area boardwalks, including in Atlantic City. He described the Boardwalk as key to the tourism economy.

All the needed repairs to the Atlantic City Boardwalk will likely take seven or eight years, Rutala said, although with enough money that timeline could be shortened.

He said the Boardwalk and the beach remain the biggest attractions in Atlantic City, which brings in more than $7 billion in tourism revenue a year.

Each has its own character

Rose drew a distinction between boardwalks, seaside walkways with wooden decks, and promenades such as those in Sea Isle City and Cape May, which are concrete or cement, with paved or cement tops. He also said Avalon’s Boardwalk and other small boardwalks with little or no commercial elements don’t really fit the bill, either.

He cited Ocean City, Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, along with Atlantic City and Wildwood, as examples of the classic New Jersey boardwalk, and by extension the classic American boardwalk.

“When you think of a true Jersey Shore boardwalk, those are the ones that come to mind,” he said. “You’re talking shopping, eateries, entertainment.”

Each town has its own character, as does its Boardwalk, Byron said. They all have pizza, T-shirts and ocean views. But Wildwood is best known for its amusement piers, and only Atlantic City has casinos.

North Wildwood and Wildwood share a Boardwalk, as do Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Wieland included Cape May and Sea Isle’s promenades, saying the economic impact is there regardless of the material of the walkway.

She said more than 7 million people visited a boardwalk in Cape May County in a single summer.

“It’s important for all of the resort communities,” Wieland said.