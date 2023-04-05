ATLANTIC CITY — At least one lane will be closed on Route 30 in the city overnight while the Absecon Boulevard Bridge replacement project continues, state officials said on Wednesday.
From 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, the center lane on Route 30 eastbound, between the traffic signal across from Clayton's Self-Storage through Gramercy Avenue, will be closed.
At least one lane will be open throughout the night, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Work will shift to the westbound side once crews have finished their job on the eastbound lanes, officials said.
Each lane should be open by morning. Additional lane closures may be needed through mid-May.
