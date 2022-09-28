State opens survey on the use of roads in Wharton State Forest

Hundreds of people tuned in for a virtual meeting on vehicle use in Wharton State Forest on Tuesday night, but if they hoped to offer opinions on state plans for the dirt roads through the area, they were in for a disappointment.

Public comment will likely be accepted at future meetings, said John Cecil, assistant commissioner for state parks, forests and historic sites for the Department of Environmental Protection. The next one could take place later this year or in early 2023.

This meeting, which roughly 280 people attended, was about using a website to respond to a survey on where and how people use the forest, which covers close to 125,000 acres, including how they use vehicles there. The DEP wants to know how people use the roads through the park, which range from well-maintained routes to deeply rutted sandy trails.

The survey went live Wednesday morning and can be found at nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/wharton.

There is also a video recording of the Tuesday meeting on the website. Those who want to participate have 30 days to complete the survey.

“We’re embarking on this visitor and vehicle use survey to gather information on how you as visitors utilize the state forest,” Cecil said.

Locals, state eye options for Wharton State Forest access HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.

The results will be used to enhance access to the state forest, he said, and help guide the state in creating an access map for the roads.

“What are those designated safe and legal routes for vehicle usage?” he said.

Environmental organizations have raised concerns about damage to sensitive ecosystems in the state forest, where tire tracks have damaged wetlands and torn up trails. Local organizations of drivers, in turn, are worried the state could go too far, shutting down favorite trails.

Cecil said the DEP has met with stakeholders on both sides, as well as members of the Pinelands Commission.

In announcements about the survey, the DEP has floated the idea of creating a permitting system for vehicle access, similar to the way drivers of four-wheel-drive vehicles can get permits to drive on the beach at Island Beach State Park in the offseason for access for surf fishing.

Cecil said the permits would only be required for access to the least improved roads, where only some vehicles would be able to operate. The well-maintained and established dirt roads would remain accessible to all licensed drivers in registered vehicles.

DEP wants to know how visitors use Wharton State Forest HAMMONTON — Wharton State Forest, the largest tract of land in New Jersey’s state park syste…

Off-road vehicles like ATVs, which are not allowed to be operated on streets and roads, are also not allowed in the park, he said. Also, all vehicles are required to operate on the roads.

But people do operate the vehicles in the park, despite the rules.

“That is a challenge for us in many regards, because we have people off-roading in the state forest, and that’s impacting natural and cultural resources,” Cecil said. The state Attorney General’s Office has increased fines for off-road vehicle use, along with allowing operators to be assessed for up to five times the cost of the damage. A first offense could mean a fine of $250 to $500 with later instances coming in at $1,000 or more, in addition to damages.

Heather Korski, a geographic information specialist with the DEP, discussed how to fill out the survey, which includes a mapping function that allows users to pinpoint the areas they visit in the park.

It takes about 20 minutes to a half-hour to complete the survey, Korski said, and there is a printable version on the site for those who would rather send it in by mail.

The survey includes questions about how often the participant uses the park and for what activities. It also includes questions about the age, race, ethnicity and gender of the survey responder, but each of those questions includes an option not to answer.

DEP determined to resolve pinelands access disputes People long considered the New Jersey Pine Barrens remote, inhospitable and with little obvi…

Wharton State Forest gets more than 800,000 visitors a year, according to the state, with nine campgrounds, a swimming area and two historic villages within the area. There are 750 plant species and 43 threatened or endangered animal species within the forest, according to the state’s presentation.

A third meeting on the matter will likely take place in the spring of next year, Cecil said.

“We’re at the beginning of this conversation,” he said.

There are a variety of uses for the forest roads, Cecil said, with people using the roads to reach areas to fish, hunt, camp, canoe, view birds or other wildlife, or just to be in nature.

As far as enjoying a vehicle ride through the forest, Cecil said, “The catch to that is, it needs to be done in a lawful and legal way.”