State officials working on transition plan for Atlantic City vaccine mega site
State officials working on transition plan for Atlantic City vaccine mega site

250k vaccine.jpg

AtlantiCare nurse Siani Alicea vaccinates Mindy Healy, who made the 250,000th appointment at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center this month.

 AtlantiCare / PROVIDED

Nursing students from Atlantic Cape Community College administering shots of the COVID-19 vaccine into resident at Atlantic City Convention Center mega vaccination site

As the Atlantic City Convention Center prepares to reopen at 100% capacity, state health officials are working to wind down the vaccine mega site that's been operating at the location since January.

"We are currently working on a transition plan," said Laura Connelly, spokesperson for the State Police Office of Emergency Management. "I do not have a final date for closure at this time."

To date, the mega site has administered 250,000 vaccines.

The Convention Center will welcome back live events as capacity limits for indoor gatherings are set to be lifted June 4. 

Importexpo, a car show expected to garner about 2,000 attendees and $140,000 in revenue, is scheduled for June 13 and will be the first live event at the Convention Center since March 2020.

According to officials, the expo will have no impact on the vaccine clinic.

This week, Gov. Phil Murphy relaxed more COVID-19 restrictions, lifting most mask and social distancing mandates and clearing the way for the return of conventions to Atlantic City. 

"Receiving the all-clear to fully reopen our destination and state is tremendous news," Matt Doherty, executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said in a statement. "Especially on the heels of a holiday weekend and our unofficial kickoff to summer. We look forward to seeing Atlantic City become vibrant with visitors again."

The convention industry generates nearly $2 billion in revenue for the resort in an average year.

By November 2020, more than $182 million in economic activity had been lost from canceled meetings and conventions, according to an estimate from Meet AC.

Additionally, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will begin operating at 100% capacity starting June 4. As of Thursday, the earliest advertised concert on the hall's schedule is an evening with Michael Buble on Aug. 28.

"We are excited to welcome back live events responsibly and to demonstrate how we have been preparing our facilities over the course of the last year," said Jim McDonald, general manager of the Convention Center and Boardwalk Hall. "We look forward to greeting guests and visitors alike, and are confident that their experience here will be better than ever."

Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

