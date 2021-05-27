State officials working on transition plan for Atlantic City vaccine mega site

As the Atlantic City Convention Center prepares to reopen at 100% capacity, state health officials are working to wind down the vaccine mega site that's been operating at the location since January.

"We are currently working on a transition plan," said Laura Connelly, spokesperson for the State Police Office of Emergency Management. "I do not have a final date for closure at this time."

To date, the mega site has administered 250,000 vaccines.

The Convention Center will welcome back live events as capacity limits for indoor gatherings are set to be lifted June 4.

Importexpo, a car show expected to garner about 2,000 attendees and $140,000 in revenue, is scheduled for June 13 and will be the first live event at the Convention Center since March 2020.

According to officials, the expo will have no impact on the vaccine clinic.

This week, Gov. Phil Murphy relaxed more COVID-19 restrictions, lifting most mask and social distancing mandates and clearing the way for the return of conventions to Atlantic City.