State officials schedule 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Thursday

State officials have scheduled a 1 pm. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 9:10 a.m. to appear live on "MSNBC Live" hosted by Stephanie Ruhle. Then, at 9:40 a.m., he is scheduled to call in live to 1010 WINS.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,397 cases with 258 deaths and 3,059 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,498 cases with 94 deaths and 1,318 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,550 cases with 152 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.