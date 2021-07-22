State, local officials look for solutions after Atlantic City needle exchange program repealed by council

During Wednesday's meeting, supporters of the needle exchange made clear that they believe a mobile unit is not effective enough for the program.

"If the data said the best place to put a program is in a van on a highway out of a municipality, we would be doing that," Jennifer Dunkle, a professor of social work at Stockton University, told council. "But the data shows it needs to be a fixed site. Mobile sites are very useful in conjunction with a fixed site. It's not either or."

In 2018, when the mobile syringe access units were first proposed by three council members, Harney said the method would be "dramatically less effective" than having a fixed site.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said she was disappointed that the decision to close the program did not involve more collaboration.

"I always believe in problem solving and partnerships when addressing community challenges, and I am disappointed that such collaboration did not happen in this situation regarding the sterile syringe exchange program in Atlantic City," Oliver said in a statement Thursday. "But there is still an opportunity to identify a solution to ensure this valuable service continues to be provided for people in Atlantic City and the region who are battling substance abuse."