A bill to provide one-time supplemental school aid to districts facing steep cuts in the face of inflation will be considered at Monday's Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing at 11 a.m.
A total of 161 districts are eligible under the bill to receive a share of $102.8 million in additional aid coming from the state Property Tax Relief Fund, according to the statement on bill S3732.
Somers Point would receive an extra $728,000, and Wildwood an extra $1.4 million, over the state aid amounts announced earlier this month, which sparked an outcry from districts — many of whom serve poor and minority populations.
The extra aid would be "equal to 66 percent of the difference between the amount of aid received for the 2022-2023 school year and the amount of aid proposed for the 2023-2024 school year," according to the bill, which is sponsored by Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Andrew Zwicker, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset.
Many other local districts will benefit from the extra funding, including Brigantine ($180,000) and Mullica Township ($150,000) in Atlantic County, Upper Township (937,000) and Lower Township ($659,000) in Cape May County, Downe Township ($75,000) and Commercial Township ($42,000) in Cumberland County, and Stafford ($1.6 million)and Ocean ($419,000) townships in Ocean County.
The governor's budget had included increases in state aid for some districts in the area, like Atlantic City with a 20% hike to $115.2 million for the 2023-24 school year.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Education was unable to provide details on how the aid figures were computed for Atlantic City, Wildwood and Somers Point.
“There is something systematically wrong with our funding formula if it cannot provide predictable funding as it is constitutionally required,” said Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings at the time.
The announced cut represented 11% of Wildwood’s operating budget, in a municipality with one of the highest school age poverty rates in the state, Kummings said. The district has three schools and 836 students, and it was prepared for some decrease in funding due to declining enrollment. But not such a large cut, he said.
“Our only option for raising additional revenue is through tax increases, and our community cannot take on a 20% increase on the local levy,” Kummings said. “We are the only pre-K to 12 district in Cape May County that is majority Black, brown and poor.”
Schools in Atlantic County are poised to share 10.8% more than last year, while Cape May County schools will share 7.4% less than last year.
Somers Point is one of the Atlantic County districts that got bad news on funding.
“What we projected and what occurred are different,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder. “We’re trying to work out where we are going to have to adjust.”
CarneyRay-Yoder said after initial aid figures were released that the district expected to lose about $800,000, in part because of falling enrollment, but lost about $1.1 million.
The district serves pre-K to eighth grade students and has three school buildings.
“Clearly an overall increase is welcome for Atlantic County,” said state Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, at the time. “But we need to look into why some districts lost so much.”
Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville account for $37.9 million of the $47.9 million increase for the county’s 25 districts.
CarneyRoy-Yoder said Somers Point enrollment is down by about 61 students from the previous year.
Enrollment has fallen steadily, according to the state Department of Education, from 1,147 in the 2007-08 school year to about 755 today.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
