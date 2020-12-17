State legislators from Atlantic County working on emergency unemployment benefits

To support the people of New Jersey, who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is one of the primary sponsors of legislation to provide eight weeks of emergency unemployment benefits.

The eight weeks would last from Dec. 22 through Feb. 27.

The legislation was passed by the Assembly 79-0 and the Senate 40-0 on Thursday. The legislations heads to Gov. Phil Murphy to sign.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, was one of the co-sponsors along with Republican Chris A. Brown in the State Senate.

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many in New Jersey. More than 1.8 million residents have filed for unemployment since March and local businesses continue to struggle. The bill, A-5151, will provide emergency unemployment benefits to those whose have exhausted their regular or extended state unemployment benefits and any other federal benefits.

"As Atlantic County continues to face the highest unemployment in the nation, it's imperative to ensure that our hard-working residents are not left behind," said Armato in a statement. "As prime sponsor of this legislation, I was eager to get the bill introduced and moving through the legislative process."