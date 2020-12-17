State legislators from Atlantic County working on emergency unemployment benefits

To support the people of New Jersey, who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is one of the primary sponsors of legislation to provide eight weeks of emergency unemployment benefits.
The eight weeks would last from Dec. 22 through Feb. 27.
The legislation was passed by the Assembly 79-0 and the Senate 40-0 on Thursday. The legislations heads to Gov. Phil Murphy to sign.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, was one of the co-sponsors along with Republican Chris A. Brown in the State Senate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many in New Jersey. More than 1.8 million residents have filed for unemployment since March and local businesses continue to struggle. The bill, A-5151, will provide emergency unemployment benefits to those whose have exhausted their regular or extended state unemployment benefits and any other federal benefits.
"As Atlantic County continues to face the highest unemployment in the nation, it's imperative to ensure that our hard-working residents are not left behind," said Armato in a statement. "As prime sponsor of this legislation, I was eager to get the bill introduced and moving through the legislative process."
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund would provide more than $300 milliom to support the people who will be losing their previously extended unemployment benefits. The main purpose of this bill is to pick up where the previous extension left off and further assist the people of the state who are struggling with unemployment due to the pandemic.
"Although we can finally see the first glimmers of the end to this pandemic, families and businesses hit hardest have a long road to economic recovery," said Armato in a statement. "With experts predicting increasing spikes in COVID, the upcoming months will continue to be difficult."
According to the most recent figures released by the state Department of Labor, as of October, 62,970 residents in Brown's district, which includes most of Atlantic County, had filed for unemployment benefits since March, he said.
The Atlantic-Hammonton metropolitan area continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Our bipartisan bill will give our families two more months of hope,” Brown said, R-Atlantic, said in a statement. "While it would be very helpful if Congress can reach a bipartisan agreement on unemployment relief before Christmas, we could not keep Atlantic County families waiting any longer for the help they need and deserve.”
