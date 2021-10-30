State inspects Cumberland County jail in wake of federal lawsuit report

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our preliminary assessment is that many of the recommendations are in line with policies that we have put in place and are in the process of putting in place,” Hirata said. “However, the county is limited in its ability to implement certain policies by limitations of staffing and other resources.”

She also said the county would work to implement as many of the recommendations as possible.

In the final report, the third of three, Hughes focused on the lack of recreation and access to the law library for inmates for more than a year.

Hirata did not directly answer questions about whether inmates would be given access to recreation and the law library, which Hughes said they are required to have under state law.

Cumberland County to share jail warden with Gloucester The warden of the Gloucester County Department of Corrections will assume the role of interi…

“Please note that due to the health pandemic, certain procedures are put into place for the safety and health of the CCDOC detainees/inmates and CCDOC Officers/Civilians to prevent and/or stop the spread of the communicable disease in a congregate setting,” Hirata said.

Hughes said access to both recreation and the law library had been cut off in part due to the pandemic, but “mostly due to extreme staffing shortages.”