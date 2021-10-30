State inspects Cumberland County jail in wake of federal lawsuit report

BRIDGETON — The day after an attorney charged with reviewing COVID-19 protocols at the Cumberland County jail filed his final report to a federal judge, the state Department of Corrections began an assessment inspection, county officials said.
The attorney, William J. Hughes Jr., had filed a report Tuesday that recommended a long list of reforms to protect the health of inmates and said the state DOC “appears to be indifferent” to what was happening at the jail.
A group of inmates is suing the jail and county over what it alleges is a lack of protections against COVID-19 as the county prepares to close the facility.
“This is a safety and security audit that was offered by the commissioner as per the warden’s request,” Deputy County Administrator Jody Hirata said last week in an email response to questions. “It is a proactive step in the right direction. We see and hear the concerns and we are addressing them.”
Hirata said the state was conducting a three-day inspection that started Wednesday.
DOC spokesperson Liz Velez said Friday that department staff were there this week at the request of new Warden Eugene Caldwell.
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously appointed retired State …
“The Department has lent its services to provide a third-party assessment leveraging the National Institute of Corrections’ security guidelines with best practice recommendations,” Velez said.
Hughes was acting as special master in the case, which is a person appointed by a court to carry out action on its behalf.
“Particularly frustrating is the fact that the New Jersey Department of Corrections — the New Jersey State agency responsible for oversight of county correctional institutions — appears to be indifferent to the crisis at CCJ,” Hughes wrote.
As an example, the report said DOC inspectors reviewed the facility April 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22 this year, but looked at 2019 conditions rather than current ones.
“They were present at the facility for five days during a highly publicized trial in which the deficiencies of CCJ were brought to light,” Hughes wrote. “Rather than inspecting the current conditions and problems at CCJ in 2021 — which were readily apparent — the inspectors evaluated and focused CCJ’s performance in 2019, two years prior!”
Velez did not explain why the DOC focused on 2019 in the recent inspection, but said the DOC does not provide oversight of the daily management of county facilities.
An attorney investigating conditions at the Cumberland County jail recommended a long list o…
“DOC conducts annual inspections based on stipulations noted in the NJ Administrative Code 10A, with observations noted during the inspection,” she said in an email response to questions about its April and more recent visits.
Hirata said the county is in the process of reviewing Hughes’ report.
“Our preliminary assessment is that many of the recommendations are in line with policies that we have put in place and are in the process of putting in place,” Hirata said. “However, the county is limited in its ability to implement certain policies by limitations of staffing and other resources.”
She also said the county would work to implement as many of the recommendations as possible.
In the final report, the third of three, Hughes focused on the lack of recreation and access to the law library for inmates for more than a year.
Hirata did not directly answer questions about whether inmates would be given access to recreation and the law library, which Hughes said they are required to have under state law.
The warden of the Gloucester County Department of Corrections will assume the role of interi…
“Please note that due to the health pandemic, certain procedures are put into place for the safety and health of the CCDOC detainees/inmates and CCDOC Officers/Civilians to prevent and/or stop the spread of the communicable disease in a congregate setting,” Hirata said.
Hughes said access to both recreation and the law library had been cut off in part due to the pandemic, but “mostly due to extreme staffing shortages.”
“Indeed, we observed during inspections that there were critical posts unmanned, and the CCJ admitted that there were many occasions when a handful of correctional officers were responsible for supervising over 250 inmates,” Hughes wrote.
Under state law, inmates must be given the opportunity to participate in a minimum of one hour of physical exercise and recreation per day outside of the living unit.
Law library services are also required to be available to inmates daily, excluding weekends and holidays, and is considered a right under the U.S. Constitution, according to Hughes’ report.
In 2019, access to recreation and the law library were available.
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience …
Despite the fact that inmates had not received recreation time in over a year, the state inspectors who visited in April but looked at 2019 procedures found CCJ in full compliance with providing inmates recreation and law library services.
So despite inmates not receiving recreation time in more than a year, the state inspectors found CCJ in full compliance with providing inmates recreation and law library services.
Hughes said the court repeatedly asked whether the DOC could help the jail. While the Governor’s Office arranged a Sept. 16 videoconference for the Governor’s Counsel’s Office, the DOC commissioner and staff, counsel to Cumberland County, and Hughes, the DOC only made recommendations for what the jail could do differently, Hughes wrote.
“Although these are worthy of consideration, there was no offer of manpower assistance, as the Department of Corrections appears to be suffering from a similar workforce deficiency,” Hughes wrote.
Hughes said he has not gotten an answer from the DOC about why in its April inspection it looked at 2019 conditions rather than current conditions.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.