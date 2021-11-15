State health commissioner reports lag in booster shot administrations

TRENTON — New Jersey is having a COVID-19 booster shot problem.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, said during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing Monday, that only 24% of nearly 4 million residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose have received it.

Persichilli attributed a lack of understanding on weaning vaccine immunity among those eligible toward the lagging inoculations.

"It's essential that those who are eligible receive boosters because studies have shown that immunity weans over time, increasing the risk of getting a breakthrough infection and spreading it to others," Persichilli said.

The commissioner also said general confusion about booster eligibility may also be a factor.

Currently, COVID-19 boosters are open to residents 65 and older and those 18 and older who work or live in a high-risk setting, such as a long-term care facility or other congregate settings, Persichilli said. Also eligible are those with various underlying conditions.

While COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson provide strong protection against the virus, studies have shown their effectiveness can decrease over time, Persichilli said.