State health commissioner reports lag in booster shot administrations

TRENTON — New Jersey is having a COVID-19 booster shot problem.
State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, said during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing Monday, that only 24% of nearly 4 million residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose have received it.
Persichilli attributed a lack of understanding on weaning vaccine immunity among those eligible toward the lagging inoculations.
"It's essential that those who are eligible receive boosters because studies have shown that immunity weans over time, increasing the risk of getting a breakthrough infection and spreading it to others," Persichilli said.
The commissioner also said general confusion about booster eligibility may also be a factor.
Currently, COVID-19 boosters are open to residents 65 and older and those 18 and older who work or live in a high-risk setting, such as a long-term care facility or other congregate settings, Persichilli said. Also eligible are those with various underlying conditions.
While COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson provide strong protection against the virus, studies have shown their effectiveness can decrease over time, Persichilli said.
Boosters provided increased boosted immunity, she said.
"We have seen that this is an unrelenting virus, so I strongly encourage all of those who are eligible to make an appointment for a booster today," Persichilli said.
The health commissioner's report came as New Jersey reported an additional 1,147 positive PCR tests and four newly confirmed deaths associated with the disease. New Jersey now has 6,121,251 fully vaccinated residents, according to state data provided Monday.
New Jersey hospitals are also treating 690 COVID-19 patients. The state's rate of transmission is at 1.04.
The governor also reported that while 2,003 positive tests were collected among vaccinated people between Oct. 25-31, no fully vaccinated individuals were among those who died between those dates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
