State grants help South Jersey arts and historical organizations
072819_nws_callofduty

The Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum hosts a reenactment event in 2019. The society was one of a number of organizations to receive arts and history funding.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Sixteen Atlantic County nonprofit arts and historical organizations have received a total of $74,208 in state grants, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs announced.

The following organizations were awarded arts grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts:

  • Atlantic City Arts Foundation
  • Atlantic Pops Community Band
  • Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation
  • Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation
  • Cygnus Creative Arts Centre Inc.
  • Eagle Theatre Inc.
  • Hammonton Arts Center
  • Historic Organ Restoration Committee
  • MainStreet Hammonton
  • MudGirls Studios
  • Somers Point Beach Concert Series
  • South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble
  • South Jersey Jazz Society
  • The Arc of Atlantic County

The following organizations were awarded history grants from the New Jersey State Historical Commission:

  • Atlantic County Historical Society
  • Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society

For more information, call the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 609-909-7309 or email kbrown@aclsys.org.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

