State grants help South Jersey arts and historical organizations

Sixteen Atlantic County nonprofit arts and historical organizations have received a total of $74,208 in state grants, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs announced.
The following organizations were awarded arts grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts:
- Atlantic City Arts Foundation
- Atlantic Pops Community Band
- Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation
- Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation
- Cygnus Creative Arts Centre Inc.
- Eagle Theatre Inc.
- Hammonton Arts Center
- Historic Organ Restoration Committee
- MainStreet Hammonton
- MudGirls Studios
- Somers Point Beach Concert Series
- South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble
- South Jersey Jazz Society
- The Arc of Atlantic County
The following organizations were awarded history grants from the New Jersey State Historical Commission:
- Atlantic County Historical Society
- Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society
For more information, call the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 609-909-7309 or email kbrown@aclsys.org.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
