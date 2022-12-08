State goes to court to stop North Wildwood dune work

NORTH WILDWOOD — A fight simmering between the state and the city over sand dunes appears to have heated up, with New Jersey seeking an injunction in Superior Court to stop the city’s work.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene.

Sand dunes in the city were hit hard in October as the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed the region, cutting steep cliffs in some areas.

A significant portion of dune was swept away at 15th Avenue.

At the time, Rosenello said the city would act quickly to address the situation and protect the city from future storms. The state Department of Environmental Protection gave emergency authorization for some of the work, but told North Wildwood not to touch the dunes and declined emergency authorization for a permanent bulkhead.

Rosenello said at the time that work would proceed anyway. He said the city didn’t have a choice.

On Thursday, North Wildwood said the state asked the Superior Court to step in, filing a lawsuit to request a temporary injunction ending the work.

The city also released an order from Judge Michael J. Blee for North Wildwood officials to appear in his courtroom Jan. 17 to show why the injunction should not be imposed. The order Thursday did not impose the emergency injunction.

North Wildwood is counting that as a win.

DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna released a copy of the state's brief, which argues that North Wildwood's work violated the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act and that the department is entitled to block the work.

"The city of North Wildwood must not be allowed to act in defiance of the Department of Environmental Protection by beach construction work that will cause significant harm to the environment," reads the brief.

It argues the city had ample opportunity to deny the permits and states that North Wildwood's difficulties are self-inflicted given the city's "failure to correct its deficiencies for almost two years."

There was no immediate response to an email requesting comment from the state Attorney General's Office, which filed the suit.

The state filed suit Tuesday, Rosenello said. If the state got what it wanted, he said, the city would have been prevented from doing any shore protection work.

"We are heading into the winter storm season,” he said Thursday. “The weather forecast is calling for a nor’easter this weekend.”

Rosenello also stepped up a war of words with the DEP on Thursday.

“We are elated that an unbiased judge saw right through the smokescreen that the NJDEP was trying to create to cover their failings and rejected their request for an injunction against North Wildwood,” he said in a statement. “The fact that the DEP has now officially spent more time and energy on lawyers trying to stop shore protection in North Wildwood than they ever have on building shore protection for the city is proof alone of the incompetence of this agency.”

North Wildwood wants a federal beach replenishment project in its north end and has been working on getting one for about a decade.

While beaches in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest continue to grow, the once wide beaches and dune system close to Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood are severely eroded.

While almost every other barrier island community has had a beach replenishment project in cooperation with the DEP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, plans for a project in the Wildwoods have been held up over ongoing negotiations over plans to create a sand dune stretching the length of the beachfront.

According to the judge’s order to show cause, Kevin Terhune, the deputy attorney general for New Jersey, filed the request for an injunction with the DEP and the state as plaintiffs.

The request is to have the court order North Wildwood to stop work on a bulkhead between 15th and 16th avenues until there is a permit for the project, and to stop any further excavation or placement of sand in that area without a state permit.

In the days after the storm, Rosenello said the city could not wait for the work. The damage to the dunes could allow future storms to wash into town, he said, and the steep cliffs of the sand dunes that remained presented a danger to people who could potentially fall or get trapped under sand.

On Thursday, Rosenello sharply criticized the DEP, arguing the department has failed as a protector of the Jersey Shore.

“The department has literally sat by and done nothing for years as a beachfront community has lost property to the ocean,” he said. “The city will make the appropriate responses and arguments in due time in court. In the meantime, since NJDEP has decided to take this matter to court, North Wildwood is going to exercise every legal right at our disposal to compel the NJDEP to do its job. We will also continue to take whatever actions necessary to protect property and lives in our community.”

In October, staff with the DEP said the department granted emergency authorization for 20-foot segments of concrete barrier at 15th to 16th avenues, but not the other work, saying that did not qualify for emergency approval and instead would need to go through the usual reviews before approval.

Any project would need approval before work started, Dennis Reinknecht wrote to Rosenello on Oct. 7. He’s the director for the Division of Resilience Engineering and Construction within the DEP. In the letter, he said a bulkhead would be likely to worsen erosion at the site.

“DEP’s commitment to assisting the city on local coastal storm risk management projects (CSRM) dates back to the 1960s, including recent partnership with the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on CSRM projects totaling approximately $74 million and a commitment to several other CSRM and resiliency projects estimated at approximately $30 million in the next several years,” Reinknecht wrote at the time.

For now, there is no work underway on the beachfront, Rosenello said.

He said the city has ordered the material for a bulkhead but does not plan to install it unless the remaining dune is breached at 15th Avenue.

“If that dune has a hole in it, we’re going to act,” Rosenello said.