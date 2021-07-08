 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State gives away blueberries in Atlantic City, Wildwood
0 comments
top story

State gives away blueberries in Atlantic City, Wildwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NJ Agriculture Dept handing out free blueberries to tourists as promotion for NJ crop on Atlantic City Boardwalk Thursday July 8, 2021.

The state Department of Agriculture visited Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights on Thursday to hand out blueberries in honor of National Blueberry Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re very excited that visitors to the Jersey Shore can receive one of our longtime favorites, Jersey Fresh blueberries on National Blueberry Day from the fabulous farmers here in the Garden State,” Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in a news release.

NJDA representatives posted up at East Schellenberger Avenue and the Boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood and at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Blueberries were the No. 1 crop in New Jersey for 2020, with a production value of $85 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. New Jersey annually ranks in the top six in the U.S. in the production of blueberries. Farmers in the Garden State harvested 46 million pounds of blueberries on 9,300 acres last year.

Blueberry season in New Jersey lasts through the end of July. During the height of the season, production can be as high as 250,000 to 300,000 crates per day, according to the NJDA.

ONLINE

See video from Thursday's blueberry promotion in Atlantic City at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News