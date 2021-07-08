State gives away blueberries in Atlantic City, Wildwood

The state Department of Agriculture visited Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights on Thursday to hand out blueberries in honor of National Blueberry Day.

“We’re very excited that visitors to the Jersey Shore can receive one of our longtime favorites, Jersey Fresh blueberries on National Blueberry Day from the fabulous farmers here in the Garden State,” Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in a news release.

NJDA representatives posted up at East Schellenberger Avenue and the Boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood and at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Blueberries were the No. 1 crop in New Jersey for 2020, with a production value of $85 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. New Jersey annually ranks in the top six in the U.S. in the production of blueberries. Farmers in the Garden State harvested 46 million pounds of blueberries on 9,300 acres last year.

Blueberry season in New Jersey lasts through the end of July. During the height of the season, production can be as high as 250,000 to 300,000 crates per day, according to the NJDA.