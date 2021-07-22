State gives $250,000 to coalition focused on South Jersey flooding solutions

ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future flood risks after Superstorm Sandy will use $250,000 in state funding to study solutions that will help shore towns become more resilient.
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition's funding will help the eight-year-old organization on its mission of finding common sense solutions to mitigate coastal flooding, said Tom Quirk, executive director and founder of the coalition.
The coalition, which began in Atlantic County with just a few communities, now includes 31 government participants across six counties, with additional associate partnerships, Quirk said.
"We are going to use Atlantic City as a laboratory to see the challenges that they face with mitigation and create common sense solutions that can be used in best practices," he said.
Quirk held a news conference at Melrose Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Thursday to announce the funding. The money, which is included in the recent state budget, will come through the Department of Community Affairs.
A major investment will be the establishment of an Atlantic City-based New Jersey Resiliency Institute, operated by the coalition. The coalition also will rent office space in the resort to conduct research, host meetings and present findings.
"I've spent my entire adult life working with scientists and local communities to explain difficult problems and craft solutions. That's what attracted me to the New Jersey Resiliency idea. This is my home, and it's a wonderful idea to work with people, whose lives I value, to create solutions that will enable them to live more resilient lives," said William Thomas, an anthropologist and conservationist recently hired as the institute's director. "We'll start here and, hopefully, in the next year, you'll begin to see programs come out that will respond to the challenges of flooding that will make differences in their lives."
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said the institute "will educate the coastal community on flooding and what we need to do ... to protect the economic engine that we have here in Atlantic City."
Quirk developed the coalition in 2013 to find tidal flooding mitigation solutions that can be used by municipalities. With the latest funding, Thomas and Quirk will accelerate the process and allow more time for outreach to other New Jersey towns. All of the solutions proposed by the institute will be freely available to any town that wants to use them.
"The flooding that exists in Cape May is the same as the flooding that exists in Atlantic City," Quirk said.
Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, lobbied the state for funding for the Resiliency Institute after meetings with Quirk. Mazzeo said the funding is like seed money for future growth and exploration.
"Over the years, Assemblyman Mazzeo and myself have spoken with Quirk and the Coastal Coalition about the real reality of flooding in our region. We know that the constant extreme flooding from rain and high tides can have extremely negative effects on our economy and our travel and our roadways," Armato said.
The money follows the state's Earth Day release of its Climate Change Resiliency Strategy. The plan lists six priorities officials believe will mitigate the reality of a changing climate. Among them is a Coastal Resilience Plan, with strategies such as shoreline stabilization with nature-based features, coastal beaches and dunes built to reduce erosion and storm damage, and updated coastal management regulations.
"We know that kicking the can down the road will only lead to worse long-term, catastrophic infrastructure issues and will be costly, if at all fixable. Now is the time to educate our coastal communities on resilience infrastructure and ensure that we are taking the right steps that our beautiful beach towns ... will still exist for future generations," Armato said.
Tidal flooding has increased in recent decades.
In Atlantic City, there were an average of three flood events a year in the 1950s and 1960s. Between 2010 to 2015, that number increased to a little under 25, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Of the 1.9 inches of sea level rise seen per decade between 1993 and 2017, 0.9 inches is attributed to natural causes, 0.8 is attributed to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and 0.2 inches is attributed to uncharacterized components, according to the 2019 Rutgers Science and Technical Advisory Panel. Of particular note is the increase in the number of "sunny-day flooding" incidents, an unofficial term that highlights tidal flooding that occurs in the absence of a nor'easter or tropical system.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
