State gives $250,000 to coalition focused on South Jersey flooding solutions

"Over the years, Assemblyman Mazzeo and myself have spoken with Quirk and the Coastal Coalition about the real reality of flooding in our region. We know that the constant extreme flooding from rain and high tides can have extremely negative effects on our economy and our travel and our roadways," Armato said.

The money follows the state's Earth Day release of its Climate Change Resiliency Strategy. The plan lists six priorities officials believe will mitigate the reality of a changing climate. Among them is a Coastal Resilience Plan, with strategies such as shoreline stabilization with nature-based features, coastal beaches and dunes built to reduce erosion and storm damage, and updated coastal management regulations.

"We know that kicking the can down the road will only lead to worse long-term, catastrophic infrastructure issues and will be costly, if at all fixable. Now is the time to educate our coastal communities on resilience infrastructure and ensure that we are taking the right steps that our beautiful beach towns ... will still exist for future generations," Armato said.

Tidal flooding has increased in recent decades.

In Atlantic City, there were an average of three flood events a year in the 1950s and 1960s. Between 2010 to 2015, that number increased to a little under 25, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Of the 1.9 inches of sea level rise seen per decade between 1993 and 2017, 0.9 inches is attributed to natural causes, 0.8 is attributed to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and 0.2 inches is attributed to uncharacterized components, according to the 2019 Rutgers Science and Technical Advisory Panel. Of particular note is the increase in the number of "sunny-day flooding" incidents, an unofficial term that highlights tidal flooding that occurs in the absence of a nor'easter or tropical system.

