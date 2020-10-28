 Skip to main content
State gaming regulators schedule hearing on Bally's sale
Bally's Atlantic City (copy)

Bally's Atlantic City is being sold by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties to Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $25 million. New Jersey gaming regulators will have a hearing on the proposal Nov. 4. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators will take the first step toward approving the sale of Bally's Atlantic City casino hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings next week.

The Casino Control Commission will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to consider granting Twin River interim casino authorization — a preliminary step toward full licensure — for the $25 million purchase of the property. 

Twin River announced Wednesday that the company will be changing its name to Bally's Corporation, effective Nov. 9. The Rhode Island-based gaming company recently purchased the rights to the Bally's brand, meaning the iconic name will remain when the casino changes owners.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement completed its investigation of Twin River in early October and submitted those findings to the CCC. The commission will consider, but is not required to abide by, any recommendations for approval of Twin River's interim authorization. 

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is the current operator of Bally's while the land and building are owned by VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust created in the wake of the Caesars' bankruptcy restructuring. The deal, which would net VICI almost $19 million and Caesars roughly $6 million, was announced in April.

The footprint of Bally's will change once the sale is completed. The Wild Wild West Casino and the William Hill Sportsbook — both currently part of Bally's — will become part of Caesars Atlantic City. Twin River executives have said they intend to pursue a sports betting license and construct a new book somewhere on the Bally's property.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that FanDuel, currently the operator of New Jersey's most profitable sports betting operation at the Meadowlands Racetrack, will open a branded sportsbook at Bally's once the sale is complete. 

Other planned investments at Bally’s include refurbished rooms and additional suites, new restaurant brands, more gaming options, renovated meeting and convention space, and an "enhanced" spa and pool area, according to executives.

Following the sale of Bally's, Caesars Entertainment will remain the largest casino operator in Atlantic City. The company will continue to operate Caesars, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City. 

