State gaming regulators schedule hearing on Bally's sale

ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators will take the first step toward approving the sale of Bally's Atlantic City casino hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings next week.

The Casino Control Commission will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to consider granting Twin River interim casino authorization — a preliminary step toward full licensure — for the $25 million purchase of the property.

Twin River announced Wednesday that the company will be changing its name to Bally's Corporation, effective Nov. 9. The Rhode Island-based gaming company recently purchased the rights to the Bally's brand, meaning the iconic name will remain when the casino changes owners.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement completed its investigation of Twin River in early October and submitted those findings to the CCC. The commission will consider, but is not required to abide by, any recommendations for approval of Twin River's interim authorization.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is the current operator of Bally's while the land and building are owned by VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust created in the wake of the Caesars' bankruptcy restructuring. The deal, which would net VICI almost $19 million and Caesars roughly $6 million, was announced in April.