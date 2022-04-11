State funds given to Cumberland, Ocean counties for deaf, hard-of-hearing programs

Cumberland and Ocean counties are two of 13 counties in New Jersey to be awarded more than $944,000 in grant fund by the state Department of Human Services to improve services for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

Cumberland will receive $44,000. The county plans to install hearing loops in its county library and purchase portable loops to use in key county and law enforcement offices, the department said Monday.

Ocean County will receive $75,000 and use the money to translate senior services program materials into ASL, increase ASL and captioning services, install hearing loops in county offices, and purchase portable hearing loops for its mobile senior services unit.

“We are pleased to offer this grant funding to our county partners and are excited to see the ways they will invest the funds to improve the experiences of deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind residents seeking county services and visiting county offices,” state Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said in a statement Monday. “Increasing access to key programs, services and information for deaf and hard of hearing residents is essential. Awarding these grants is another step in our continued work to create a more inclusive New Jersey.”

