A Superior Court judge on Friday dismissed charges against Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, as well as against a former mayor and a city commissioner.

Byron said Friday he was happy with the decision and described Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. as “a pretty cool guy.”

In March, a state grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current City Commissioner Steve Mikulski, alleging all three fraudulently participated in the State Health Benefits Program.

Friday’s decision was in response to a defense motion that the charges be dismissed, said Eric Shenkus, a public defender in Cape May County representing Byron.

“It was our belief all along that this was a case that never should have been brought,” Shenkus said.

The state could appeal the decision, or file new charges, Shenkus said, although he hopes it does not.

“We sincerely hope that they take this opportunity to take a second look at the case, or lack of case, that they have against all three defendants,” Shenkus said Friday.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, which brought the charges. They included four counts each, including official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with public records.

Since 2010, state law requires elected officials to be full-time employees, with fixed hours of at least 35 hours a week, to be eligible for state health benefits.

Byron, Troiano and Mikulski were never eligible because they were never “full-time” employees as defined by state law, according to the announcement of the indictment from Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

But Shenkus said the responsibility fell on the state's Local Finance Board, which guides local officials on matters like eligibility to join the plan.

“They issued a notice and they specifically said that further guidance would be coming as to how it applied to elected officials,” Shenkus said. “That guidance never came.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mikulski said Friday. He said he and the other defendants tried to do everything by the book, which included publicly approving resolutions to accept the state health benefits.

Under Wildwood’s form of government, with a three-member City Commission, the charges had meant that two-thirds of the city’s governing body was under indictment.

All three seats are up for reelection this year. Krista Fitzsimons, the former running mate of Byron and Mikulski, has decided to run for a second term with a new slate in November. Byron said Friday he was still on the fence.

Mikulski also said Friday he has not yet decided whether he will seek a new term. At that moment, he was still celebrating the dismissal.

“I’m very happy with the decision by Judge DeLury,” Mikulski said.

Each of the defendants was represented by a different attorney. David Stefankiewicz, representing Mikulski, gave a very similar statement to what Shenkus said, that he hoped the state Attorney General's Office would reevaluate the charges, rather than bringing them back to a grand jury or filing an appeal.

"I'm not holding my breath that they're going to do that," Stefankiewicz said.

Troiano did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Attempts to reach Brian Pelloni, listed by state officials as Troiano’s attorney, were unsuccessful.

The state had alleged that all three men submitted false time sheets showing they worked Monday through Friday.

“As a result, Wildwood and the (State Health Benefits Program) paid over $286,500 in premiums and claims on behalf of Troiano from July 2011 through December 2019, and paid over $608,900 in premiums and claims on behalf of Byron from July 2011 through October 2021,” the state Attorney General’s Office alleged.

Mikulski became a commissioner in 2020. The state alleged he received more than $103,000 in premiums and claims on his behalf through October 2021.

The decision does not end Byron’s legal troubles. In March, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of filing fraudulent tax returns in 2017 and 2018, failing to report more than $40,000 in income. He faces a potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sentencing in that case is set for Aug. 2.