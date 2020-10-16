State firefighters association endorses Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, running mates ahead of election

VINELAND — The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association on Friday announced their endorsement for city Mayor Anthony Fanucci ahead of the election.
The NJFMBA also endorsed Fanucci's City Council running mates David Acosta, Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, Ron Franceschini, Paul Spinelli and Albert Vargas as the group seeks a second term, according to a news release.
“The NJ State FMBA is supporting Mayor Anthony Fanucci, along with his Team Fanucci running mates, in the City of Vineland,” said NJFMBA President Ed Donnelly. “There is no doubt that Mayor Fanucci is committed to working with the men and women of the Vineland Fire Department to ensure that they have the tools necessary to protect the city’s residents and their families and businesses. We believe it is critical that firefighters unite behind elected officials that respect the important job being done by our members.”
"As City Council President and now as Mayor, Anthony Fanucci has stood by our members who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents and business owners of Vineland," said NJFMBA Legislative Chairman Carlos A Mercado, Jr. "As the Mayor and his Council team seek reelection, we are proud to stand behind them as they have stood behind us.”
“For over 120 years, the NJFMBA has fought for issues that matter to firefighters throughout the state,” said Mike Feaster, FMBA Local 249 President representing fire officers. “Throughout contract and budget negotiations, and in our daily interactions on the job, the Mayor and City Council have consistently worked with our team as partners to help keep Vineland safe.”
“Mayor Fanucci and his Council running mates have demonstrated their support through their words and actions by recognizing the professionalism and bravery of our fire fighters, and adequately funding the Department’s needs," FMBA Local 49 President Matt Haught, representing fire fighters, said. "We value the commitment Team Fanucci has made to our members over the past four years.”
“I truly appreciate the support from New Jersey firefighters,” Fanucci said. “Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep Vineland safe, and they deserve a partner in city hall who stands up for them. I have seen them in action, and I could not be prouder of each member’s dedication and commitment to the city. I will always do everything I can to make their job easier.”
“City Council is fully committed to working with Mayor Fanucci to continue providing the facilities, equipment, and training our emergency first responders need to keep both the community and themselves safe,” said City Council President Paul Spinelli. “On behalf of my running mates, I thank the FMBA for their endorsement and look forward to continuing the good work we have been able to achieve together.”
