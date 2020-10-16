State firefighters association endorses Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, running mates ahead of election

VINELAND — The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association on Friday announced their endorsement for city Mayor Anthony Fanucci ahead of the election.

The NJFMBA also endorsed Fanucci's City Council running mates David Acosta, Dr. Elizabeth Arthur, Ron Franceschini, Paul Spinelli and Albert Vargas as the group seeks a second term, according to a news release.

“The NJ State FMBA is supporting Mayor Anthony Fanucci, along with his Team Fanucci running mates, in the City of Vineland,” said NJFMBA President Ed Donnelly. “There is no doubt that Mayor Fanucci is committed to working with the men and women of the Vineland Fire Department to ensure that they have the tools necessary to protect the city’s residents and their families and businesses. We believe it is critical that firefighters unite behind elected officials that respect the important job being done by our members.”

"As City Council President and now as Mayor, Anthony Fanucci has stood by our members who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents and business owners of Vineland," said NJFMBA Legislative Chairman Carlos A Mercado, Jr. "As the Mayor and his Council team seek reelection, we are proud to stand behind them as they have stood behind us.”