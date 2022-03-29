State discussion on Lucy the Elephant visitor center not to be had until at least June

A discussion by the New Jersey Historic Sites Council of a new feature for Margate's Lucy the Elephant will not take place in April as initially reported.

Richard Helfant, CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, said Tuesday there was no set date for a state hearing on a proposal to build an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Lucy. He told The Press of Atlantic City the committee would try to submit a plan for the visitor center by April 26, so the hearing could be held at the June HSC meeting. If that deadline does not afford the committee sufficient time to prepare its plan, the hearing would be held at the next HSC meeting in August.

The agenda for the April HSC meeting, which was sent to The Press on March 23, had the Lucy hearing as its only listed matter of business.

Plans for a new ADA visitor center come as the local landmark undergoes renovations.

Lucy was closed for repairs in September after it was discovered that her metal hide had fallen into disrepair and needed to be replaced. Renovation efforts were bolstered by a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant from the National Park Service, which was awarded to the Save Lucy Committee in October. For most of the past six months, Lucy has been shielded in scaffolding as crews have gotten to work on repairs.

Lucy briefly reopened for tours around the holidays, as repair work was suspended due to the late delivery of construction materials.

Helfant said Lucy would still open for tours again come Memorial Day weekend — although scaffolding would still envelope the elephant until repairs are completed several months later. He said the scaffolding is tentatively scheduled to come down in August, although it is possible the construction schedule could require it to stay up longer.

Construction on the ADA center cannot begin until all current repair projects at the site are finished. Helfant said work was expected to get underway on the new center by September 2023.

