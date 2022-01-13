State declines mediation in PILOT lawsuit

More than $30 million is at stake for county taxpayers, Levinson said, over the next five years.

0:25 Mediate or litigate PILOT lawsuit: State must decide by Jan. 13 ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday morning ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 whe…

Last Thursday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 whether it is “agreeable to proceed with mediation” in the case.

Marczyk had previously said he wanted the parties to go into mediation.

The new legislation, which passed both the Senate and the Assembly on Dec. 20 without more than a cursory discussion, removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murphy signed it into law Dec. 21.

The measure lowers casinos' payments to an estimated $110 million from $165 million under the previous law.

It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

0:25 PILOT lawsuit conference with judge rescheduled for Wednesday ATLANTIC CITY — A judge postponed until Wednesday a conference in a lawsuit by Atlantic Coun…

The lawsuit is against the state and the governor and was filed by the county and the towns of Somers Point, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, Absecon, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.