State declines mediation in PILOT lawsuit

The state has declined mediation in a lawsuit challenging amendments to the Atlantic City casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes legislation.
The next step is oral arguments Feb. 8 before Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk, said Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson on Thursday.
A bill passed the Assembly and Senate in December and was quickly signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that greatly changed the way the casinos pay the equivalent of property taxes, resulting in less funding for the county.
The county sued to stop it from taking effect.
"We're flabbergasted and very dismayed," Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Thursday, calling the state's unwillingness to use a neutral mediator "arrogant and incomprehensible."
"We're going to fight. It is going to cost plenty of money," Levinson said. "They know they violated our consent order that they signed and agreed to. And everyone else knows it."
The consent order was a settlement in a previous lawsuit against the 2016 PILOT bill, and laid out specific payments based on the previous law to run through 2026.
No one from the governor's or attorney general's offices responded immediately to request for comment.
More than $30 million is at stake for county taxpayers, Levinson said, over the next five years.
Last Thursday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ordered the state to let him know by Jan. 13 whether it is “agreeable to proceed with mediation” in the case.
Marczyk had previously said he wanted the parties to go into mediation.
The new legislation, which passed both the Senate and the Assembly on Dec. 20 without more than a cursory discussion, removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT.
Murphy signed it into law Dec. 21.
The measure lowers casinos' payments to an estimated $110 million from $165 million under the previous law.
It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received in 2021, about $17.5 million, but the 2021 payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
The lawsuit is against the state and the governor and was filed by the county and the towns of Somers Point, Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, Absecon, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.
The county will lose about $4 million a year under the new PILOT law if enacted, the state Office of Legislative Services has estimated.
The county says the annual loss is more like $5 million to $7 million.
Former state Senate President Steve Sweeney sponsored the legislation and said repeatedly four casinos would close if it did not pass. But he never provided proof of that assertion.
A spokesperson for Murphy declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Then-Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, the original sponsor of the Assembly version of the bill, took his name off it after the November election and voted against it on the Assembly floor.
Also voting against it was then-Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. Armato said he was unable to get enough information on why it was needed, and Mazzeo said it was a bad deal for Atlantic County taxpayers.
The county’s attorneys filed an order to show cause Dec. 22 in Atlantic County Superior Court. The order asked Assignment Judge Julio Mendez to temporarily enjoin the state from enacting into law Senate bill 4007 or Assembly bill 5587, and to set an emergency hearing date to determine whether the bills violate the existing consent order from 2018 and should be permanently blocked from taking effect.
Mendez referred the case to Marczyk, who quickly signed the order to show cause to start the legal process but did not temporarily enjoin the law.
