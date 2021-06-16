State data shows Cape May County heading for record tourism year

The first quarter of the state's 2021 Occupancy Tax shows that Cape May County may be in for a record year.

According to the report, the county has seen a 12.7% increase in overnight stays compared to the first quarter of 2019, a year in which tourism spending reached a record $6.9 billion. The 2021 figure is also a 26.9% increase over 2020.

Statewide tourism spending fell 36.8% in 2020, but Cape May County had the smallest decline in New Jersey with just 21.1%.

"We are extremely encouraged by the numbers released by the New Jersey Treasury," County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thorton said. "These numbers signal the return of our thriving tourism industry. It should be noted that during the first quarter of 2021, many of the restrictions were still in place and in spite of that fact, tourism started to rebound with growth over 2019.

"All indicators are telling us that 2021 will be a good year and recovery could happen sooner than predicted."

Thorton also praised local businesses for the work they did to weather the storm, and said their last hurdle will be employment.

"It is time to put the pandemic behind us and move forward," Thorton said. "We need our State and Federal legislators to address the employment issue immediately."

