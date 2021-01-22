State COVID-19 vaccine mega site at Atlantic City Convention Center open to those with appointments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty National Guardsmen will be responsible for the administrative side of the mega site, and the Atlantic City Police Department also will assist.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during the state's COVID-19 briefing that about 500,000 vaccine doses had been distributed statewide. As of Friday, more than 1.9 million people had preregistered online, with 1.4 million of them eligible for vaccination.

The governor stressed that the vaccination infrastructure the state's put in place can handle much larger amounts of doses, and he is confident the new presidential administration will help supply meet demand.

"As I've noted before, we've built the infrastructure we need from the ground up for an aggressive vaccination push," Murphy said. "We saw one example of that in Moorestown this morning. All we need are the millions of doses that we had been promised months ago, and I am much more confident today than I was on Tuesday that we'll get there."

Shore Medical Center said Friday it would no longer offer the COVID-19 vaccine effective March 3. Instead, the Somers Point hospital will make its resources available to the Convention Center.