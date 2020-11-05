State could be edging closer to increased COVID-19 restrictions

The state could be edging closer to increasing restrictions as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

“We will clearly be taking action," Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a news conference. "We’re looking at a number of different steps that we’re going to need to take. It will be action that will balance all the various challenges and interests.”

Murphy said the state has recorded 6,408 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Use common sense,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials at the Trenton War Memorial. “These things crushed the curve once and can do it again. But only if we all make that commitment.”

It was the first time Murphy had appeared for a briefing in public rather than conduct the meeting virtually since late last month, after he came in contact with a senior staffer who later tested positive for the disease.

Noting that Thanksgiving is three weeks away, Murphy encouraged residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and plan for a smaller dinner with immediate household family only.

“We do not want anyone’s Thanksgiving to lead to more cases of COVID-19,” he said.

