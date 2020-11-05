State could be edging closer to increased COVID-19 restrictions

The state could be edging closer to increasing restrictions as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.
“We will clearly be taking action," Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a news conference. "We’re looking at a number of different steps that we’re going to need to take. It will be action that will balance all the various challenges and interests.”
Murphy said the state has recorded 6,408 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance. Use common sense,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials at the Trenton War Memorial. “These things crushed the curve once and can do it again. But only if we all make that commitment.”
It was the first time Murphy had appeared for a briefing in public rather than conduct the meeting virtually since late last month, after he came in contact with a senior staffer who later tested positive for the disease.
Noting that Thanksgiving is three weeks away, Murphy encouraged residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and plan for a smaller dinner with immediate household family only.
“We do not want anyone’s Thanksgiving to lead to more cases of COVID-19,” he said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,104, bringing the total to 247,219, Murphy said. There have been 12 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,603 with 1,800 additional probable deaths.
Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties each reported more than 200 cases, while Camden, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth and Union counties each reported “well over” 100, Murphy said.
The positivity rate is 7.74%, while the rate of transmission is 1.26, he said, calling the former “unacceptable.”
Locally, Atlantic County officials on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, with no new recoveries or deaths.
The new cases include 51 boys and men, ages 10 to 86, and 53 girls and women, ages 5 to 86, according to the state's dashboard. There were 18 cases each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township; 13 in Pleasantville; 11 each in Galloway and Hamilton townships; 10 in Hammonton; seven in Egg Harbor City; four in Absecon; three each in Northfield and Somers Point; two in Buena Vista Township; and one each in Buena Borough, Longport, Mullica Township and Ventnor.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,436 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,752 cases with 95 deaths and 1,443 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,857 cases with 153 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
