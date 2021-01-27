State confirms 6 new cases of UK-borne COVID-19 variant

There are now at least eight confirmed cases of the B117 variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday.

The commissioner reported six new cases of the more contagious variant during the briefing. She also confirmed the first death from the new variant, though she emphasized the individual had "significant underlying conditions."

"It's more important than ever," Persichilli said, "with the variants in our state, to continue to mask up, social distance, stay home when you're sick (and) get tested."

The variant was first reported in the U.K. and is said to be more transmissible and deadly. Cases of a similar variant have been reported in South Africa and Brazil.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reported 3,950 new cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 606,492. He also reported 107 deaths for a total of 19,091 and 2,129 probable deaths.

Additionally, Murphy said vaccine shipments from the federal government will increase from approximately 100,000 to 130,000 over the next few weeks. The increase is a result of President Joe Biden's pledge to deliver 10 million doses to states every week for the next three weeks.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.