State commission denies license for Middle Township medical cannabis site

“We have a lot to think about,” Mayor Tim Donohue said after the state board’s decision.

Donohue sees potential for some of the same benefits for a project to grow cannabis for the now-legal recreational market, including local jobs, a boost to tax revenue and the renovation of a blighted industrial site.

But he said the decision removes one of the biggest benefits, getting cannabis to Cape May County patients who need it without their having to leave the county.

Donohue said the Township Committee brought a plan for a medical cannabis facility to local residents. Officials will need to get new input on a new plan, he said, and discuss the potential impact to the community, good and bad.

He praised Insa as being open and communicative throughout the process. The company was set to present plans to the township Zoning Board this week, he said, but requested the hearing be delayed, “which I think was a smart thing to do.”

Insa and other applicants faced a lengthy process for this round of licenses, including delays from a legal challenge. The process began before New Jersey voted to legalize cannabis for adults in 2020, with close to 200 applications submitted in August 2019.