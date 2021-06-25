 Skip to main content
State, Cape May County investigating Thursday night house fire
State, Cape May County investigating Thursday night house fire

June 24 house fire in Marmora
Marmora Volunteer Fire Company / Provided

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The State Fire Marshall's Office and Cape May County Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a Thursday night fire in the Marmora section of the township.

At 9:50 p.m., the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire on North Quail Drive, the fire company said in a Facebook post. Additional resources were requested from Seaville Fire and Rescue, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Rescue Squad after reports of a person possibly being trapped inside.

After seeing heavy fire coming out of the second floor windows, firefighters started a search on the first floor while other started extinguishing the fire on the second floor, the post said. Once the first floor was cleared, the firefighters moved upstairs and put the fire out.

All occupants safely escaped the house, the post said. Firefighters remained on the scene for four hours.

Additional water resources were requested from companies in Ocean View, Dennis, and Scullville, the post said. Additionally, firefighters from Somers Point and Ocean City provided coverage for the area.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

