State calls on people to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

State residents are being asked to do their part to help shrink the next wave of a notoriously invasive bug.

The state Department of Agriculture issued a news release Monday asking residents to destroy egg masses of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that threatens crops and the state’s other native plants.

Their eggs tend to survive the winter and hatch at the beginning of the spring, during late April or early May.

“The more of these egg masses that can be destroyed now and before spring, the less of these nuisance pests there will be next year,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in the news release.

There are usually between 30 to 50 eggs per spotted lanternfly egg mass, which tend to look like light-grey mud when freshly laid and light tan mud when they are older.

The spotted lanternfly prefers to Tree of Heaven, a common kind of tree in the Garden State, but can lay eggs on various surfaces, including benches, the sides of buildings, cars and steps. The insects themselves tend to excrete a sugary substance that prompts the growth of a signature sooty mold where they have been feeding.

To destroy the eggs, scrape the mass off a surface using a fine, flat object, such as a credit card, while squishing them with the flat end of the card. If there is a popping sound while the eggs are being scraped away that signifies they are successfully being destroyed. There are special scrapping cards designed for the task available at the county Extension Office of Rutgers University. The Rutgers Cooperative Extensions for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are at 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing; 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House; and 291 Morton Ave., Millville, respectively.

The spotted lanternfly — native to China, India and Vietnam — arrived in the United States during 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania and were first reported in New Jersey in 2018. Their seemingly irresistible growth across 14 states have threatened crops and hardwood trees and other vegetation, including grapevines, maples, black walnuts.

State governments have since mobilized increasingly aggressive responses against the intruders. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture, working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has destroyed around 340,000 egg masses since Oct. 1, 2021 and treated around 20,000 acres of land to help arrest the spotted lanternfly’s growth.

One can visit www.badbug.nj.gov for business and homeowner resources, as well as additional information about the spotted lanternfly.