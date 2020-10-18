State BMX Finals being more than 300 riders to EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — More than 350 BMX riders came to Veterans Memorial Park in the township Sunday afternoon to compete in the New Jersey State USA BMX Finals. The riders ranged from 2 years old to their mid-50s and came from as far away as Virginia.
The finals consisted of 73 races, according to organizers.
One of the older riders was Troy Haynes, 50, of Neptune, Monmouth County, who has been riding since he was 11.
“I love everything about it,” he said of BMX. “Mostly the people.”
He’s been to dozens of finals and nowadays learns from the younger riders.
“I try to encourage them and give them positive direction,” he said. “Most of the time, I’m asking them how to go faster.”
While he doesn’t practice every day, he hits the gym three times a week.
“BMX takes a lot of commitment,” he said. “If you don’t stay on your bike, your chances of winning against somebody who does are very slim. It’s great exercise. As long as I’m able to do it I’m going to come out here and do it.”
When it was his time to race, he started off good but then had a few hiccups.
“On the second straightaway I ran off the track,” he said. “I know how to crash very well so I was able to keep (the bike) up right. If you race good, you have to crash good.”
Aidan Hoeckele, 13, of Warren, Somerset County, has been riding for 10 years. His dad and two brothers got him into riding. Now he trains two to three hours every day.
“It’s taught me to never give up and always keep trying,” he said.
While BMX riding is an individual sport,, it’s not uncommon for it to become a family affair.
Darren Menditto, has a 15- and 12-year-old who each have been racing for eight years. The Marlton, Burlington County, resident said everyone wants to win on Sunday, but it’s the ones who put in the work during the week who get results.
“It takes a lot of discipline, it takes training, it takes skill, it takes a lot of hard work and fear facing,” he said. “A lot of it is just determination. It’s an individual sport that kids can do to develop on their own. And sometimes it’s not always about winning, but being better than you were yesterday.”
And it’s not just a male sport. Girls ride, too.
Lilly Voss, 9, of Galloway Township, has been riding since she was 2.
She got into riding after her dad encouraged her and her brother to try it out.
“I like that you get to travel around and go to different tracks, and you can make a lot of friends,” she said.
The farthest she’s traveled for a BMX event is Florida.
She’s never nervous before a race as she does stretches and prays.
“It really calms me down,” she said.
And not only does she love to ride, BMX has taught her how to be confident in herself.
“It doesn’t matter what place you get, you always have to be proud of yourself,” she said.
