State bill creating fund for county tourism advertising advanced out of committee

A bill that subsidizes advertising and promotion for tourism has been advanced out of committee in the state Senate.

The legislation, introduced on March 7, creates a “County Tourism Incentive Grant Fund” which would award money to counties to help boost their tourism profile.

Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, sponsored the legislation along with Sen. James Beach, D-Burlington, Camden.

In a news release about the legislation that his office issued Monday, Polistina said the proposed fund would help guarantee Atlantic County reasonable support for the tourism industry that is so critical to its economy.

“Everyone knows the competition for tourism dollars is intense, which is why we need to continue to fight to ensure Atlantic County gets its fair share of marketing dollars to protect the 70,000 families whose jobs depend on tourism,” Polistina said.

The state’s hotel-and-motel occupancy fees are to fund the new tourism-advertisement subsidies. All excess revenue generated by the occupancy fees, defined in a draft of the bill as the amount of money the state collects from occupancy fees beyond what the state Legislature had budgeted, will be placed in the tourism grant fund.

The fund is to be established within the state Department of the Treasury and administered by the state Treasurer. Interested counties would be required to file an application and statement with the Treasurer that details how they would spend the tourism grants and pledges not to use the fund to reduce or eliminate already existent tourism spending. A county would be required to repay the grant with interest if it is found the funds were used in violation of this pledge or otherwise spent in ways that do not support tourism advertising or promotion.

The grant awarded to a county will equal the relevant share of excess occupancy fees that the county has generated. This figure is defined in the bill as the ratio between a county’s total occupancy-fee revenues to the sum of occupancy revenues of counties receiving money from the grant, times the total excess occupancy-fee revenues the state has collected.

Polistina argued in his release that the costs to the state would be offset by the economic growth and revenues that flows from supporting tourism.

“If we are serious about growing our tourism economy, we need to reinvest in what works,” Polistina said. “Tourism promotion pays for itself when we can encourage families to visit more often, stay longer, and spend more money at our local businesses and events.”