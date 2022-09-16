State authority approves plan to build new school in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — The state Schools Development Authority has approved a proposed project to build a new school on Decatur Avenue for children in pre-K to fifth grade.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas touted the news during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. She said district officials worked with the district’s engineers to develop a long-range facilities plan for the project, that she hopes will go up for school-board approval during next month’s meeting.

The Decatur Avenue project was one of 16 across 13 school districts that the SDA approved at its Board of Directors meeting Sept. 7. The board approved three additional projects in April. The Authority's CEO Manuel Da Silva said the new projects reflected the Murphy administration’s commitment to the expanding educational resources.

“It is our job to ensure New Jersey’s young scholars have equitable access to outstanding school buildings that will allow them to learn, thrive and succeed as they embark on a lifetime of learning,” Da Silva said in a Sept. 8 news release. “The Administration’s investment toward the improvement of New Jersey’s educational infrastructure has allowed this Board to advance projects that will address critical needs in districts throughout New Jersey.”

The new school is needed in order to grow the Pleasantville school district’s physical capacity to run school programs, Farkas said last month, asserting “we desperately need space in our schools.”

SDA officials say they have a similar perspective, saying that the authority’s new agenda was about addressing overcrowding in school districts across the state.

“The Board’s approval of these projects, identified in the SDA’s Statewide Strategic Plan as priority projects, will significantly reduce district-wide overcrowding and facility deficiencies that impact thousands of students statewide,” SDA Chairman Robert Nixon said in the news release. “These projects will deliver thousands of new or replacement student seats in state-of-the-art facilities that will foster learning and student achievement.”

Emails forwarded to The Press of Atlantic City indicate that conversations between Pleasantville Public Schools administration and the SDA about building a new school at Decatur Avenue began in 2019 and were revived in 2021. Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee described the challenges facing the district in a letter sent to the SDA dated March 4, 2021. She said in the letter that the current district facilities were inadequate to serve students, citing repairs that were needed at Pleasantville Middle School and High School and a malfunctioning heating-and-air-condition system at North Main Street School. The district, she said, was “not well-positioned to make the required investments.”

“The existing facilities in the district do not provide the high-quality learning environment that our students deserve,” Chestnut-Lee said in the March 4, 2021 letter. Chestnut-Lee has since been put on leave by the Pleasantville school board, which in turn appointed Farkas acting superintendent.

The district had previously explored having the Decatur Avenue building house pre-K and the district’s business office. Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page said during the Aug. 9 meeting that he would have liked to see parts of Pleasantville Middle School currently used by the business office be made available to students and have the business office relocated to Decatur Avenue. Farkas said that the SDA officials expressed their preference that a new building be used for pre-K to fifth-grade students.

The SDA favorably approved several other planned projects in South Jersey, including a pair of renovation projects proposed for Bridgeton Public Schools.

It had been an open question as to whether the district would simply renovate the current building or demolish it and build a replacement. Remington & Vernick Engineers has toured the Decatur Avenue property and studied what renovations would be required to rehabilitate the facility. The firm, which is headquartered in Cherry Hill with a location in Pleasantville, laid out its findings to the school board at its Aug. 9 meeting. It ultimately estimated that rehabilitating the building — which would involve improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; structural improvements; and changes to the plumbing system — would cost $12 million. The firm’s total estimated cost to the district for demolishing and replacing the building was only $9.5 million, meaning the latter option would save the district $2.5 million.

The state Legislature allocated $1.9 billion to the SDA in the fiscal year 2023 budget to support the authority’s 2022 Strategic Plan. The majority of that money, $1.55 billion would be reserved for projects located in SDA districts — a set of 31 school districts that meet certain criteria about socioeconomic need. The remaining $350 million would fund projects in other districts. Projects were selected based on the level of educational and facilities needs, alongside “efficient construction factors,” the SDA said. The selection was also influenced by enrollment data and the state’s Educational Facilities Need Assessment. Officials from the SDA and state Department of Education met with each of the 31 SDA districts to identify high-priority needs, according to the news release.

Pleasantville Public Schools is the only SDA district in Atlantic County. The Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland school districts are the three SDA districts in Cumberland County, while there are no SDA districts are Cape May County.

This latest round of SDA-sponsored projects represents a rejuvenation of sorts for a state agency that has been beset by alleged mismanagement and scandal. The state Commission of Investigations issued a report in June 2021 that said the SDA had been poorly run due to a lack of oversight and absence of stable leadership. At the time of the report, only three of the nine people that had served as CEO of the SDA had professional construction or engineering experience. Lizette Delgado-Polanco, a longtime Atlantic County resident, resigned from her position as CEO at SDA in 2019. An investigation conducted by The Record in Bergen County alleged that she fired 26 people at the SDA and replaced them with a group that included close associates, including her second cousin and the mother of her grandson.

The report detailed the fate of the Egg Harbor City Community School construction project, which was overseen by the SDA. The project cost $24.2 million in total, with the SDA covering $16.5 million. Hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional costs, however, were incurred by “problems that stemmed from subpar construction of the school,” according to the report, ultimately burdening students and taxpayers. It also determined that the wasteful and neglectful management practices at the SDA had resulted in tens of millions of dollars in losses.

Then Gov. Jon Corzine signed an act into law in 2007 to create the SDA, replacing the Schools Construction Corporation. The creation of the SDA and SCC was pursuant to a series of remedial orders from the New Jersey Supreme Court in Abbott v. Burke. The court held that the state had an obligation to fund new education construction projects for poorer, urban school districts, as overcrowded and hazardous schoolhouses can undermine a child’s right to education under the New Jersey Constitution.

The Sept. 8 news release indicated that the 16 new projects will become part of the SDA program portfolio once the gubernatorial veto period expires on Sept. 22.

Farkas said that the district and SDA were set to meet again to discuss the issue later this month.