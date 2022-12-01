State audit finds Brigantine lacked adequate policies on nepotism and use of vacation time

BRIGANTINE — The city lacks adequate policies and procedures when it comes to the oversight of sick time, overtime, comp time and nepotism, according to an audit issued by the Office of the State Comptroller on Thursday.

The city also missed out on saving about $191,000 by not participating in the State Health Benefits Program and faces a $4.5 million deficit in its lifeguard pension fund, according to the report.

“The City must take appropriate action to strengthen its internal controls to improve its current practices in order to achieve greater operational effectiveness and improve compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” according to the report.

In a statement, City Manager James Bennett said: “Brigantine takes its commitment to its residents and employees very seriously, and works to act in their best interests.

“We’ve received and are currently reviewing the State’s audit report for accuracy and relevance to our current city operations and look forward to working with the Office of the State Comptroller to better understand their findings and any areas for additional review or improvements.”

The report includes 15 recommendations for bringing the city into compliance. Among them:

Adhere to the terms of the current public works collective bargaining agreement and cease the carryover of unused comp time to the subsequent year

Name a third-party sign-off on performance reviews and approving timesheets

Discuss with legal counsel changes to union contracts to bring them in compliance with 2010 state law that capped sick and vacation time payouts

Ensure timesheets document the reason for overtime

Brigantine, which has about 137 full-time employees, relied on an analysis by an insurance broker, who failed to calculate State Health Benefits Program costs and bundles accurately, according to the audit.

“Our office has previously identified the use of insurance brokers as a source of risk. Brokers often have a built-in conflict of interest,” acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a statement. “What’s good for the broker may not be good for the taxpayers.”

The city could have saved $116,000 in 2021 if it had chosen the SHBP Direct 10 plan, the audit found. If Brigantine renegotiated a contract with one of the employee unions, then it could have gone with the SHBP Direct 15 plan and saved $191,000.

The comptroller’s recommendations for health benefits administration included creating new policies and procedures for health benefit waivers.

“This audit highlights the importance of constantly examining how public funds are being spent, including when dealing with health insurance,” said Walsh. “In this case, municipal officials needed to dig into the broker’s projections to ensure they were based on the best available information.”

In regard to nepotism concerns, the report found the city’s superintendent of public works oversees his brother, a supervisor in that department, and completes his annual reviews. He also signed off on his brother’s timesheets, which included overtime, according to the report.

“The anti-nepotism policy in Brigantine’s 2021 Employee Handbook does not allow immediate relatives to be employed in regular full-time positions where one relative would have the authority to supervise, appoint, remove, discipline or evaluate the performance of the other,” according to the audit. “The City has violated this policy.”

The report also found that the city has underfunded its lifeguard pension system. New Jersey law requires cities bordering the ocean to provide a pension plan to its lifeguards. Those completing 20 years of service can start drawing benefits at age 45.

According to the audit, the city needs to start contributing $358,000 a year over the next 19 years to close the gap, a 1,700% increase over its 2021 contribution of $20,000.

“Actuarial calculations of the Plan’s liabilities were not current and Plan financial statement disclosures did not meet Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements in 2019 and 2020,” according to the report. “A recently obtained actuarial report disclosed an unfunded accrued liability of $4.5 million.”