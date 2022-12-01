State audit finds Brigantine lacked adequate polices on nepotism and use of vacation time

BRIGANTINE — The city lacked adequate policies and procedures when it came to the oversight of sick time, overtime, comp time and nepotism, according to an audit issued by the Office of the State Controller on Thursday.

The city also missed on out on saving about $191,000 by not participating in the State Health Benefits Program and faces a $4.5 million deficit in its lifeguard pension, according to the report.

"The City must take appropriate action to strengthen its internal controls to improve its current practices in order to achieve greater operational effectiveness and improve compliance with applicable laws and regulations," according to the report.

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The report includes 15 recommendations for bringing the city into compliance. Among them: Adhere to the terms of the current public works collective bargaining agreement and cease the carryover of unused compensatory time to the subsequent year, and develop policies and procedures for administering health benefit waivers.

Brigantine, which has about 137 full-time employees, relied on an analysis by an insurance broker, who failed to calculate State Health Benefits Program, according to the audit.

“Our office has previously identified the use of insurance brokers as a source of risk. Brokers often have a built-in conflict of interest,” acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a statement. “What’s good for the broker may not be good for the taxpayers.”

The city could have saved $116,000 in 2021 if it had chosen the SHBP Direct 10 plan, the audit found. If Brigantine renegotiated a contract with one of the employee unions, then it could have gone with the SHBP Direct 15 plan and saved $191,000.

“This audit highlights the importance of constantly examining how public funds are being spent, including when dealing with health insurance,” said Walsh. “In this case, municipal officials needed to dig into the broker’s projections to ensure they were based on the best available information.”

In regard to nepotism concerns, the report found the city's superintendent of public works supervises his brother, a supervisor in that department, and completes his annual reviews.

"The anti-nepotism policy in Brigantine’s 2021 Employee Handbook does not allow immediate relatives to be employed in regular full-time positions where 'one relative would have the authority to supervise, appoint, remove, discipline or evaluate the performance of the other,'” according to the audit. "The City has violated this policy."

New Jersey law requires cities bordering the ocean to provide a pension plan to its lifeguards. Those completing 20 years of service can start drawing benefits at age 45.

According to the audit, the city needs to start contributing $358,000 a year over the next 19 years to close the gap, a 1,700% increase over its 2021 contribution of $20,000.

"Actuarial calculations of the Plan’s liabilities were not current and Plan financial statement disclosures did not meet Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements in 2019 and 2020," according to the report. "A recently obtained actuarial report disclosed an unfunded accrued liability of $4.5 million."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.