State, Atlantic City officials will meet today behind closed doors to clear the air

When the takeover began under former Gov. Chris Christie, the city reluctantly accepted the swift, decisive actions taken by the administration. Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned in 2017 to end the takeover before shifting gears and calling the arrangement a “partnership” upon taking office in 2018.

While the relationship between the state and Mayor Marty Small Sr. is productive, many on the nine-member council feel they are on the outside looking in.

“The usage of the MSRA power should have been greater at the beginning and, gradually, ween off as time goes on,” said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz. “The opposite is happening. ... It’s less of a partnership now.”

Kurtz, specifically, requested the state work more with council by writing in May to the Trenton officials most involved with oversight. The response Kurtz received from Local Government Services Director Melanie Walter indicated the state did not believe it prudent to inform council of each measure taken under MSRA, stating, in part, “formal notice of each individual action is not realistic because it is so enmeshed with the city’s day-to-day operations.”

Walter did go on to write that the state could “certainly increase our collective exchange of ideas and information on an ongoing basis to avoid surprises when possible.”