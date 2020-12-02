State, Atlantic City officials will meet today behind closed doors to clear the air

ATLANTIC CITY — With the likelihood of the state’s oversight continuing past the initial five-year schedule appearing all but inevitable, some members of the local governing body believe communication and transparency from Trenton have to improve for the city to move ahead.
A face-to-face meeting between state and city officials has been scheduled for Wednesday 2 p.m. to address what has become a frequent complaint and, hopefully, resolve lingering issues.
The closed-door meeting will include key stakeholders such as Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state agency overseeing the city.
Occasional public grumblings by members of City Council about lacking information related to items they will be voting on or about being excluded from the policy-making process has grown into a steady chorus of discontent during the course of the state’s four-year tenure in Atlantic City.
The recent revelation about the mayor’s salary increase was not the breaking point, but it was the last straw for some.
“When you have lack of information (and) lack of communication, people who tend to negotiate pieces here and there on the chessboard usually do so without oversight,” said council Vice President Moisse “Mo” Delgado. “And because the state position is the overseer, anybody who is working in tangent with the state has a tendency of being able to make a lot more moves than people who are just pawns in the game, so to speak.”
The Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, the 2016 law that ushered in the controversial and contested takeover, affords the state broad unilateral authority over Atlantic City’s finances and policies.
The state Department of Community Affairs believes it has fairly and properly exercised the powers of MSRA in Atlantic City, pointing to recent examples of a municipal tax rate decrease in 2020, the creation of the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group, participation in the South Jersey STEM & Innovation Partnership, continued certified public manager training for city supervisors, funding to address drug overdoses in the city and grant dollars to begin a Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit project in the Chelsea neighborhood.
“DCA values our productive partnership with the city, and we continue to collaborate with city staff and city elected officials to move Atlantic City forward,” said agency spokesperson Lisa Ryan. “In this spirit of collaboration, we strive to reach consensus with the city’s elected leaders on all matters of governance and are mindful of their perspectives when DCA delays or does not approve actions they would like to take.”
When the takeover began under former Gov. Chris Christie, the city reluctantly accepted the swift, decisive actions taken by the administration. Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned in 2017 to end the takeover before shifting gears and calling the arrangement a “partnership” upon taking office in 2018.
While the relationship between the state and Mayor Marty Small Sr. is productive, many on the nine-member council feel they are on the outside looking in.
“The usage of the MSRA power should have been greater at the beginning and, gradually, ween off as time goes on,” said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz. “The opposite is happening. ... It’s less of a partnership now.”
Kurtz, specifically, requested the state work more with council by writing in May to the Trenton officials most involved with oversight. The response Kurtz received from Local Government Services Director Melanie Walter indicated the state did not believe it prudent to inform council of each measure taken under MSRA, stating, in part, “formal notice of each individual action is not realistic because it is so enmeshed with the city’s day-to-day operations.”
Walter did go on to write that the state could “certainly increase our collective exchange of ideas and information on an ongoing basis to avoid surprises when possible.”
Vetoed or ignored council actions, policy changes as they relate to municipal board appointments and the apparent paradox of giving the mayor a 37% salary increase while running up the city’s debt are just a few of the examples given by officials where better communication would have been preferable.
“It’s an arrogance of power,” Kurtz said. “They feel they don’t need to give reasons or communicate with us.”
The vacancy at the top of the Atlantic City Police Department following former Chief Henry White’s retirement and council’s lack of input is the most recent. The city has an ordinance that gives promotional preference to residents, which Kurtz says the state disregards.
“The state could not be more clear in their exercise of MSRA that they don’t care about our law,” he said.
Delgado wondered whether the state’s indifference to the concerns of local elected officials is not a flaw but rather a deliberate effort to destabilize the city and sell off valued assets, such as the water company.
“So I don’t know if it’s a design strategy ... because MSRA has that opportunity for the state to do what we wanted to do before the state got involved, which was going to bankruptcy,” he said. “So, with all these decisions being made, all these things happening, it seems like it benefits a strategy.”
