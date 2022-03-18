State agriculture secretary lauds Stockton's maple syrup work after tour

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher is optimistic about Stockton University's maple syrup project can help grow the syrup-making industry in South Jersey.

“The progress they have made here in such a short time is very impressive,” Fisher said after observing the project's operations earlier this week. “The enthusiasm and knowledge of the staff have this project well on the path to success.”

Through $500,000 in federal grants, the university has expanded the project to include seven hubs in South Jersey and Philadelphia. The project will provide figures to its coordinators to see if syrup making can yield profits in the area. It never developed in South Jersey because sugar maple trees in the area are rare, and there's a shorter duration of freeze-thaw cycling necessary to extract sap, Stockton explains.

But Dr. Judith Vogel, a Stockton University associate professor of Mathematics and a project coordinator, also said the Pine Barrens reputation for being "barren" may have impacted its development.

Part of the project may be to improve their image and show what resources are available, Vogel said.

This past winter, Stockton tapped into nearly 400 trees for their sap.

The school's campus also has a sugar shack. Inside, an evaporator fueled with split wooden logs in a Vermont cast iron stove supplies heat needed to boil the sap into syrup. It takes 44 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup, Stockton says.

The campus is also using red maples, not sugar maples, so that also makes a difference in the syrup, Vogel said. Walnut trees are also being tested to see what they might produce.

The project team is looking for area residents who have access to multiple red maple trees and are willing to collect and process sap. The trees should be at least 12 inches wide.

Participants keep the syrup and are asked to record results and allow a Stockton research assistant to collect soil and vegetation samples from their property.

“Maple syrup production has always been about building community,” said Vogel. “Our goal is to build excitement for the sugaring process within South Jersey communities and to use this opportunity to better educate people about sustainable agroforestry.”

Three years of data will be collected, and the Stockton faculty will use the data to investigate the science and economic potential of a maple syrup industry in non-traditional syrup production regions, such as southern New Jersey.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.