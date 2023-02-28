VENTNOR — The redevelopment of officially Ventnor Plaza is underway, as Starbucks has officially signed their lease for the plaza.
Ventnor’s acting mayor Lance Landgraf said the corporate coffee shop signed the lease recently.
“You can see the development in the parking lot out there. If you drive by you can see that three foot concrete wall being built, there will be landscape on the street side and then it’ll be elevated to curb level on the inside of the site to elevate that site,” said Landgraf during a recent commissioner meeting.
The Ventnor Plaza is going under a renovation.
Real estate developer and local resident Mark Greco said he bought the 15.3-acre plaza, located at 5100 Wellington Ave., with partners this June. Plans for the plaza including adding restaurants, new tenants, solar panels, electric car charging stations and more landscaping in an effort to beautify and revive the languishing shopping center.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.