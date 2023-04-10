I had planned to devote today's column to discussing preparations for April 2024's staggering total eclipse of the Sun. Instead I find there is so much to cover about our current wonderful sites of Venus, the Moon, Mercury and the Pleiades that I'm going to postpone my eclipse column to the one which should appear here two Tuesdays from now.

Venus passes the seven sisters. Venus has been ruling the evening sky. Now these next few nights this brightest planet goes through another landmark event by passing near the loveliest of All-Star clusters the Pleiades.

Look fairly high in the due West around sunset on any clear day these next few weeks. Before long as the sky starts to darken you should spot the intense point of light that is Venus. The Pleiades cluster, pretty though it is, does require a darker sky. Try looking about an hour after sunset. You'll want to gaze tonight exactly to the right of blazing Venus. The tiny Dipper or teacup pattern of the main pattern of Stars will be found not much farther from Venus than the width of your thumb viewed at arm's length. Wednesday night Venus is a little farther to the left of the cluster and each night after farther to the upper left.

The Pleiades cluster is named for seven sisters of Greek mythology so is sometimes called the seven sisters cluster. The stars are huddled close together and even on clear Moon-free nights many people have trouble seeing more than six Pleiades stars with their naked eye. This led to the tale of the Lost sister. A beautiful little bit of 19th century poetry states: "The sister stars that once were seven/Mourn for their missing mate in heaven."

A wonderful thing is that binoculars can show many more additional Pleiades Stars, ones too dim to spot without optical aid. Telescopes can reveal even greater numbers. But certainly more of you readers would be likely to have access to binoculars then telescopes and binoculars actually have one advantage over telescopes that is particularly valuable during the Venus Pleiades encounter: a wide field of view. Even tonight when the planet and cluster are closest together few telescopes could fit them both into one field of view but all binoculars can.

I want to share one more major piece of information about Venus Pleiades encounters. The closest of them happens at eight-year intervals with the most recent tight pairing occurring in 2020. But the next such event will be something really special. In April 2028 for the first time in centuries Venus passes right among the main stars of the Pleiades.

Mercury at its best of year. Mercury is the one planet even closer to the Sun in space than Venus. If we want a good view of this hot fast little planet we have to wait for the few brief periods each year when Mercury has a favorable greatest elongation (maximum angular separation in the sky from the Sun). This year's best overall greatest elongation of Mercury for U.S. observers occurs tonight. Mercury is then 19.5 degrees from the Sun. That is about two widths of your fist viewed at arm's length. And by a wonderful coincidence, that distance also is the angular separation between Mercury and Venus these next few nights.

Mercury is a lot less bright than Venus, so you may have to wait until 45 to 60 minutes after sunset to spot it very low in the West. Two fist widths at arms length to the lower right of Venus there will be Mercury the most elusive of all the bright planets. But don't wait too many days to look. Even this coming weekend Mercury will be getting much dimmer.

Spectacular Moon Venus pairings. We save the visually most spectacular for last. On April 21, look about an hour after sunset for a thin crescent Moon straight below the Pleiades with Venus much higher above. The next night (Earth Day) the Moon is gorgeous between Venus and the Pleiades. And on April 23 another luscious lunar crescent floats not far above Venus.