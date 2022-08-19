Star-studded lineup set to take center stage at Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY — The 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow will take to the skies next week, with a full lineup of military and civilian aerial acts sure to amaze the crowds that have traditionally pack the beaches for this summer-ending event.

The aerial acts will hit the beach officially Wednesday, Aug. 24, although the skies will also be busy Tuesday, the traditional practice day.

This year’s lineup of performers is second to none,” said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait, organizer for this year’s Airshow. “You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State — we promise that this will be our best show to date!”

This year’s lineup is headlined by the U.S Army Golden Knights and U.S.A.F Thunderbirds. The U.S. Navy also will have a big presence as their F/A-18 Super Hornet East Coast Demo Team is making a highly anticipated return to the show.

This year's event includes a new sponsor: Meet AC, whose name has been added to the show as a result of their support.

Larry Sieg, Meet AC’s president and CEO, said the organization was thrilled to step in and sponsor this year's airshow, themed as a “A Salute to Those Who Serve.”

“Visitors flock to our destination for this iconic event every year, and they look forward to cheering as the planes dip and dive over the Atlantic Ocean. We couldn’t be more honored to power the Atlantic City Airshow this year and are excited to work alongside the Greater Atlantic City Chamber to put on a fantastic show, Sieg said

Civilian acts include Chris Thomas Airshows, Paul Dougherty Airshows, Full Throttle Formation Team and Jim Beasley.

This is the 18th year for the show. The first took place in 2003 and was held for 16 straight years until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event for the first time in its history.

Meet AC is expecting about 400,000 spectators for this year’s show.

People in attendance will get to see the various acts soar as high as 15,000 feet and fly as low as 50 feet over the ocean.

The airspace around the show will be closed off at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights will kick everything off at 11:30 a.m. with their flag jump during the playing of the National Anthem. The Thunderbirds will conclude the show with a performance at 3 p.m. and the airspace will reopen at 5 p.m., according to an official lineup.

If you go

The show is free for the general public to view from the beaches and Boardwalk. If you aren’t able to make the show, or if you're there and want to know what's happening, commentary can be heard on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM.

Here is the schedule:

11 a.m. — Airspace Closes for Airshow, Temporary Flight Restrictions Begin, Boats in Place

11:30 a.m. — US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem

11:38 a.m. — US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 a.m. — NJ Air National Guard 177th FW F-16 Flyby

11:45 a.m. — NJ Air National Guard 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 a.m. — NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys

11:50 a.m. — NJ Air National Guard Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)

11:52 a.m. — Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics

12:03 p.m. — USN MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover

12:09 p.m. — USAF C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration

12:23 p.m. — Medical Helicopter Flybys

12:25 p.m. — State Police Flybys

12:33 p.m. — 552 nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:35 p.m. — NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:43 p.m. — 552 nd ACW E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:45 p.m. — 1st Helicopter Squadron, UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby

12:49 p.m. — FAA William J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:54 p.m. — Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo

1:06 p.m. — US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration

1:16 p.m. — Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics

1:34 p.m. — Full Throttle Formation Team

1:49 p.m. — Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration

2:09 p.m. — Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:19 p.m. — USN F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

2:34 p.m. — USN Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair

2:49 p.m. — USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony

3 p.m. — USAF Thunderbirds

5 p.m. — Airspace Re-opens; Temporary Flight Restrictions End

Please check back for continuing coverage.