Stanley Holmes Village units to be inspected by city, Housing Authority repairs to follow

ATLANTIC CITY — Starting Wednesday, the city will send inspectors into all 420 units at Stanley Holmes Village to document existing problems and demand the Atlantic City Housing Authority fix them, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.

"We are going to do a village per day," Small said of plans to cover all units from Wednesday through Friday. "Whatever needs to be done in your apartment, we are going to give the Housing Authority that sheet and we are going to hold them accountable ... so you can live in safe and warm conditions."

There are three sections in the complex.

Small spoke at a news conference in the community center at the aged and trouble-prone public housing complex on several blocks off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Residents have been living without heat and hot water for much of the fall, although the boilers have recently been fixed and the heat and hot water are now working. Residents say they still have problems with broken appliances, mold and infestations of rodents and insects.

At its Thursday meeting, the Housing Authority board will consider reimbursing residents their November rent, said part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke.

Section 8 vouchers for Stanley Holmes Village residents will limit new recipients ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority will use Section 8 housing vouchers inte…

"We are putting the residents on notice we are coming in," said Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection. "Tomorrow we start inspections. We need your cooperation to let the inspectors in, please."

Finch said inspectors will work in pairs of two and inspect the temperature of units, the hot water situation in the kitchen and bathroom, and take pictures of any mold or infestation problems.

"We will inspect the ovens to see if they work, and refrigerators, and inspect smoke detectors and CO detectors," Finch said. "That will give us a good estimation of the extent of problems."

"If there are other issues we see, we will make notes and follow up," said Health and Human Services Director Jarrod Barnes. "We are stopping everything we are doing to come out and assist the residents of Stanley Holmes Village."

Small said he hopes the report on conditions in the village will be finished Monday, and then the city can decide whether it needs to buy space heaters and how many it needs.

Resident Unique Johnson, 37, said she has lived in the village for six years and has had constant problems with mold and heat. She blames debris and plants growing in gutters for the moisture problems that lead to mold.

"The rooftops you all can see have a planter growing up there," Johnson said. "They haven't done anything to address that."

The heat is back on, but now is so powerful many residents have to leave windows open or air conditioners running.

"We don't have any control of our heat," Johnson said, as there are no thermostats in units.

Her two-bedroom, one-bath apartment on Tuesday was unbearably hot. There were dots of light brown mold on and around windows and doors, and Johnson said the authority has given her cleaning fluid to try to keep it under control.

The authority gave her a dehumidifier to help control mold in her bedroom, but the air quality is so bad she cannot sleep there, she said.

"Two to three times they have ripped my son's closet apart," Johnson said of another area where mold grows.

Residents of Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village sue over lack of heat, hot water ATLANTIC CITY — Seven residents of Stanley Holmes Village are suing the Atlantic City Housin…

Drywall replacement only works for a while, then the mold grows back the next year, she said.

Several residents said the heat comes and goes, so an inspection on one particular day does not mean the heat won't go out again soon.

Clarke said he has recommended the board make the rent rebates to residents.

Seven residents sued the Housing Authority last month over conditions there, and since then more residents have joined the suit, including Johnson.

The Housing Authority is independent of the city, but Small declared an emergency over conditions there so the city is able to step in to do what is necessary to get repairs made, he said.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development put the Housing Authority under "zero threshold" status in the summer of 2021, meaning it must get permission from HUD for every expenditure.

HUD has not disclosed what the problems were that led to the action, but the department only takes such steps when it has serious concerns about how an authority is managed.

Longtime Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon resigned right before HUD took the action and was replaced by interim Executive Director Denise Gordy. Clarke was hired in August to replace Gordy two days a week, and to get the authority’s operations in order.

Clarke is also the executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and has been hired as interim executive director of the Princeton Housing Authority, leading some residents to question how much time he has to devote to Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority plans to replace Stanley Holmes Village, parts of which date to 1936, in the next several years.

Recently Housing Authority board Chair Stephanie Marshall, who is also a city councilwoman, said the authority will use its existing Section 8 housing vouchers — of which there are about 100 — to help Stanley Holmes Village residents who want to move into private rental housing.

And Clarke has said he is requesting additional Section 8 vouchers from HUD.

Section 8 vouchers allow low-income renters to get rental assistance for renting privately owned homes and apartments.