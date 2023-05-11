ATLANTIC CITY — Senior citizens living in the troubled Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex were relieved Thursday when they heard they no longer have to worry about quickly moving to a high-rise in the city.

"That policy has been revoked," said new Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty at a hearing Thursday in Superior Court. Seniors had received letters from the authority saying they must be ready to move within 72 hours of notice sometime this month.

Sounds of relief could be heard from several residents who had attended the hearing before Judge John Porto in Superior Court.

The hearing was called mainly to deal with aspects of a Dec. 21 judge's order with which the Housing Authority has yet to fully comply.

"Will residents be notified of that?" asked Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services, which is representing more than 80 residents in a lawsuit over conditions at the 420-unit complex.

"They will be notified in writing next week," said Doherty, the former executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, who began his job with the Housing Authority on Monday.

Many seniors had said they did not want to move because they felt high-rise conditions were as bad as those at Stanley Holmes, where problems with heat and hot wter, gas lines, infestations, broken appliances and more have made life difficult.

They also said they would no longer be within walking distance of churches and shopping and medical care, and some said they had phobias about elevators and living in high-rises in general.

Resident Shirley Moore, 70, said after the meeting she had begun packing for a move she didn't want to make. Her daughter and son-in-law were coming from Georgia to help her move there with them.

Now she can stay in Stanley Holmes, she said.

Doherty said there will also be an evening meeting soon to talk with residents, but the date and time have not yet been set.

The hearing was mainly focused on a motion filed by Pomar to enforce Porto's Dec. 21 order, which laid out nine specific things the Housing Authority was supposed to provide to Legal Services in writing by mid-January.

They included documents on inspections, assessments and work performed on gas lines as well as heating and hot water systems. The judge had also ordered the authority to set up a system for keeping track of resident complaints.

"We had to file this motion because more than four months have gone by and we do not believe the Atlantic City Housing Authority is in full compliance with that order," Pomar said.

"The Housing Authority has provided informal communications, but ... hasn't given us documents we requested," Pomar said.

One of the documents Pomar requested and the judge had ordered the Housing Authority to provide concerned work done on gas lines in parts of the complex.

"The gas was turned off for three weeks in October, and the residents never got an explanation," Pomar said.

They were told then it was so dangerous they had to move, then told there was no danger and they could stay.

"Your order required inspection within 30 days … but they didn’t do it until three months later, March 23, because contractors in crawl spaces (saw leaks)," Pomar told the judge.

Gas had to be shut off in six of the complex's 32 buildings because of active gas leaks and contamination found in March, Pomar said.

"They don’t seem to feel they have to account for the terms of the December order," Pomar said. "They have simply not acted."

Porto, however, said the record should reflect he's had an open dialog with Housing Authority attorney Richard DeLucry and with Pomar.

DeLucry outlined a long list of projects the Housing Authority has undertaken to fix the boilers that provide heat and hot water to the complex, gas lines and a variety of other problems found in a city inspection of units in December.

"If the question is 'What is the timetable?' we can't answer that," DeLucry said of a time when everything will be fixed.

He said relatively new board members and brand new staff members like Doherty inherited a facility in serious disrepair.

"But people dealing with it inherited that problem and have been working day and night and even in extraordinary ways in a lot of cases to address problems," DeLucry said. "They keep snowballing."

He did not explain why the required documents had not been provided, other than to say he may have been overly optimistic when he agreed to the details of the Dec. 21 order.

"It may have been reckless on my part," DeLucry said. "I had no idea of scope of undertaking."

DeLucry said the authority is looking at all options.

"We are very close to being able to present a proposal to the board — what we think will be a permanent fix to the gas line issue," DeLucry said, as well as heat and hot water issues.

At the end of the hearing, DeLucry agreed to provide much of the requested documentation to Legal Services within three weeks, and some by next Friday.

Doherty also told the judge he is aware of the need to improve communication between the Housing Authority and residents, and to be more responsive to resident complaints.

"My second day (on the job) I had notices posted on every door with my name, title, email and cellphone," Doherty said. "Since then I have gotten calls about a variety of needs. I assigned them to get them performed and executed."

The board has also contracted to buy software to track resident complaints, DeLucry said.

"I don’t live in the past. Whatever happened cannot change, but we can learn from it," Doherty said.

He promised to send Pomar the board package before Housing Authority meetings, "so you can see resolutions before a vote on them."