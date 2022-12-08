 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Stanley Holmes Village residents to get one-month rent rebate over heating problems

120722-pac-nws-holmes

Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex in Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2022, when Mayor Marty Small announced the city will inspect each apartment under an emergency order and demand the Atlantic City Housing Authority quickly fix documented problems. Residents lived without heat and hot water for most of November, and say they also deal with mold problems and rodent and insect infestations.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Residents of Stanley Holmes Village housing complex in Atlantic City look to get issues, including no heat or hot water, fixed.

ATLANTIC CITY — The board of directors of the Atlantic City Housing Authority voted Thursday night to give residents of Stanley Holmes Village a one-month refund of rent, due to a loss of heat and hot water for much of November.

Board members also heard complaints from residents of its other properties, including from a woman living in Altman Terrace, a senior citizen apartment complex on Arctic Avenue.

"My window was shot out since August, and they still haven't fixed the window," said Tina Hubbard. "I still have a big old bullet hole in my window, and I'm not comfortable in my own house like that."

The Housing Authority board is independent of city government and gets its funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD has put the authority on a "zero threshold" status, meaning it cannot spend any money without HUD approval.

"In July 2021, The Atlantic City Housing Authority (ACHA’)s Financial Condition was determined as Substandard by HUD. In addition, the ACHA had failed to complete a number of procurements in accordance with statutes and regulations," a HUD spokesperson said in an email response to questions Tuesday. "Due to both of these factors, HUD initiated enhanced monitoring of ACHA’s finances and procurement actions."

Residents there complained of a lack of heat and hot water for much of October and November. The boilers were recently fixed on an emergency basis, said interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke.

Clarke was brought on in August on a temporary basis and is helping the authority find a permanent executive director and deal with a backlog of maintenance and other issues.

The rent refund for Stanley Holmes Village residents was requested by both City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward where the 426-unit housing complex is located, and by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Earlier in the day, inspectors from the city continued visiting individual apartments in the public housing complex, to document current conditions and any problems that need fixing such as broken appliances, pest infestations and mold and mildew growth.

Inspections started Thursday and should be finished Friday, and inspectors found the rooms to be about 75 degrees and the hot water about 110 degrees in the apartments this reporter visited.

Also Thursday, Shabazz invited Stanley Holmes Village residents to a free holiday meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, courtesy of Showboat Hotel and Bart Blatstein's Tower Investments.

The meal of turkey, sirloin steak and all the fixings will be held in the village community center, and residents can eat it there or take it home.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

