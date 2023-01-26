Stanley Holmes Village residents seek refunds over broken stoves, refrigerators

ATLANTIC CITY — The property manager at Stanley Holmes Village asked the Atlantic City Housing Authority board if it will reimburse residents who have been without major kitchen appliances for months.

"The last nine months have been very, very challenging, not just for staff but especially for the residents," said Dierdre Brock during the public portion of the board meeting held via Zoom. "I'm getting a whole lot of questions (such as), are they going to be reimbursed for not having a refrigerator or stove since the week before Thanksgiving."

Brock did not say how many residents are without stoves or refrigerators, but city inspectors who visited most of the complex's 420 units in November found 60 units had stove or oven malfunctions and 20 had refrigerator issues.

"That would be a board policy decision you have to address at the executive committee level," said part-time Interim Executive Director John Clarke.

Clarke has said new stoves and refrigerators have been ordered to replace those that do not work, but supply chain issues have delayed delivery and installation.

No decision on the issue was made Thursday night.

The board previously voted to give all residents a refund of their November rent because of a lack of heat and hot water for much of the month after boilers broke down.

Boiler problems have gone on for years at Stanley Holmes.

The boilers have now been repaired and are working, but are so old — as is underground piping that carries hot water to all units — that further breakdowns are likely, officials have said.

The city issued an emergency declaration over conditions at Stanley in October, and began providing some services like trash pickup when the housing authority was unable to do so.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which has oversight of the housing authority, recently lifted the "Zero Threshold" status it had placed on it over concerns with the authority's management and finances. When it was under that status, the authority had to get HUD approval for every dime it spent, officials have said.

HUD found dozens of deficiencies, including those affecting health and safety, in its August inspection of 25 of the complex's 420 units but still gave it a passing grade.

City Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch has said conditions were so bad in the complex that no unit would have passed its own occupancy permit inspection.

HUD will soon do more inspections, said Clarke Thursday night, including a compliance review.

"It (the compliance review) is to look at a framework of time and activities — everything from site inspections to payment of bills to operations," Clarke said. "It is typically done on site with inspections and usually encompasses everything."

Later, the board went into closed session to discuss personnel issues. The board is in the process of selecting a new permanent executive director and also has other positions to fill, particularly maintenance jobs.

The board and its consultants are in the process of planning for the replacement of Stanley Holmes Village through a Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant, and a draft plan is due to be submitted to HUD in two to three weeks, a consultant said.

The consultant asked the board to appoint a committee to work on shepherding the plan through to its final form, which is due to HUD in July.

Based on that plan, the authority is hoping to get a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to build new housing and demolish Stanley Holmes, which was built in stages in the 1930s and 1950s.