Stanley Holmes Village residents say lack of heat, hot water a problem for years

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents of Stanley Holmes Village described life without heat and hot water, with broken stoves, mold and infestations of mice and roaches at a special meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.

"This has been going on at least five years," said resident Eli Gbayee. "I'm paying $1,035 (a month) for rent. ... One of the saddest things I hear from my wife. She says, 'I came from Africa and thought America was heaven on earth.' ... This is worse than where she came from. It's sad."

Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, who is chair of the Atlantic City Housing Authority board, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has agreed to begin issuing Section 8 vouchers in January to Stanley Holmes residents who want to try to find housing elsewhere.

The vouchers can be used anywhere in the state or U.S., Marshall said, to subsidize living in privately owned homes or apartments whose owners are willing to accept them. But that housing can be hard to find.

"You will have a right to come back" once Stanley Holmes is rebuilt, she said.

Stanley Holmes Village is a 420-unit public housing complex for low-income residents, parts of which date to 1936. It is owned and run by the independent Housing Authority, which is under restrictions on spending money from HUD after the federal agency found problems with its management.

The village is located along several blocks around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baltic Avenue, and is due to be replaced by new public housing over a years-long process.

Gbayee said he has children who have to wear their coats to bed, and the mice and roaches in his unit get everywhere.

Resident Dave Johnson moved in 12 years ago and said problems that have existed since he first moved in have never been fixed.

"I've still got mold around my windows and a crack behind the sink in my bathroom," Johnson said. "The bathroom is so cold it's like sitting outside."

Letisha Dillard said she had no gas service so she couldn't use her stove for three weeks and was told she would be moved to another unit. Then the management told her they fixed the gas line, but she now smells gas and is afraid to use her stove.

"Hear us, please," said Diane Ruffin, who got emotional as she spoke. "I'm an advocate for housebound senior citizens and elderly and disabled who can't come out to meetings. "It hurts my heart to see seniors and elderly people mistreated."

Several people said they have asthma and conditions there are worsening their health.

"I want a year's money back on rent. I don't want no one month," said one resident after hearing that city officials are seeking a refund of a month's rent to make up for a lack of heat and hot water in November. "I need a year, and I pay market rent, too."

"Sewage had flooded my girlfriend's whole house," said resident Wilma Brown. "They gave her a wet vac to clean it up."

"I lost my oven on Thanksgiving Day," said another resident. "Do you know how embarrassing that was?"

She also had no hot water, so visitors could not shower. They cut their visit short by two days, she said.

Seven residents of Stanley Holmes Village are suing the Housing Authority over what they say is the authority’s failure to provide consistent heat and hot water for residents of the aging apartment complex.

South Jersey Legal Services is representing the residents in the lawsuit, which was filed in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Olga Pomar and other staff members of South Jersey Legal Services attended the meeting and encouraged other residents to join the suit.

City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward where Stanley Holmes is located, said Monday he has sent a letter to the Housing Authority asking that a resolution be put on the agenda for its Dec. 8 meeting to provide rent credits to residents for the month of November.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has also sent a letter to the Housing Authority seeking resident refunds.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 17 and seeks immediate repair of the heating and hot water systems and rent abatements.

“I’m hearing today the heat is on and hot water lukewarm,” Pomar said Monday. “It’s not a great situation but doesn’t sound like an immediate emergency.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. in late October declared an emergency at the Housing Authority and stepped in to begin providing trash collection and other services to nine large Housing Authority properties.