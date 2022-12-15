Stanley Holmes Village report: 'Not one would pass' rental occupancy permit

ATLANTIC CITY — The city released its report on its inspection of the Atlantic City Housing Authority's Stanley Holmes Village at a news conference Thursday, and officials said no apartment was found to meet city code.

"It can be said that if we did an occupancy inspection to authorize rental units, not one would pass," said Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch.

Residents at the troubled public housing complex have complained for years of problems with heat, hot water, mold, broken appliances and other issues.

City inspectors accessed 320 units from Wednesday through Friday last week. They could not get access to 95, Finch said.

Inspectors found 220 had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 still had heating issues, even though overall the heat is now working in the complex; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors, and 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors; 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

Violation notices were expected to go out Thursday to the Atlantic City Housing Authority, which owns Stanley Holmes Village and eight other large properties in the city and is exempt from having to get city occupancy permits, Finch said.

No one from the Housing Authority attended the news conference. Part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did board Chair Stephanie Marshall, who is also a City Council member.

"This is a federally funded public housing under tremendous requirements by HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development)," said City Solicitor Mike Perugini. "One is they inspect not only yearly but continually to maintain safe, decent and clean housing. We made the determination they are not doing that. (The conditions) didn't happen overnight."

"By federal standard and city code, we do not do occupancy inspections. That is their responsibility," Finch said. "We have not been in the units at all (before last week's inspection)."

"That's why it is important we did an emergency declaration," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "It gave us powers we normally wouldn't have (to inspect)."

The city is giving the Housing Authority until next Monday to fix smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and until the end of next week to come up with a plan to address the infestations, Finch said.

The city will meet with the Housing Authority to come up with plans to address the other issues, he said.

If the Housing Authority does not fix the problems in a timely manner, "we can proceed to fine, levy fees, do further inspections like any other housing unit," Finch said. "We can demand relocation to alternative housing. ... We are not there yet."

Small and Finch said the inspections were done without any assistance from the Housing Authority. The city had asked for a list of residents in each unit, and for help distributing flyers about the inspections to each apartment, but the authority did not cooperate.

Residents went without heat for much of October and November, and the Housing Authority board voted earlier this month to refund November rental payments.

South Jersey Legal Services is representing a group of residents who are suing over the conditions there.

Mayor Marty Small declared an emergency in October at Stanley Holmes Village in response to reports of a lack of heat and hot water and the authority failing to provide basic services such as trash pickup.

The boilers have recently been fixed and heat is back on, but they are old and more breakdowns could happen, officials said.

Parts of the complex opened in 1938, and an expansion happened in 1951. HUD has plans to demolish and replace the village, but it will take several years.